Dundee pensioner, 90, left ‘heartbroken’ after pet dog goes missing

A £500 reward is being offered amid fears Bert Stewart's Chihuahua was stolen.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Bert Stewart and his beloved Chihuhua. Image: Susan Coutts

A Dundee pensioner has been left “heartbroken” after his pet dog of 10 years went missing.

Bert Stewart, 90, fears his Chihuahua may have been stolen from the Lawside Road/Loons Road area, where he lives.

The 12-year-old dog has been missing since Friday.

A £500 reward is now being offered for her safe return.

The dog’s name is not being released in case it helps any potential thieves.

Dundee man, 90, ‘lost’ without pet dog

Bert’s daughter, Susan Coutts, said: “This dog is dad’s purpose in life.

“She has been with him for 10 years and caring for her is his life – he is totally heartbroken and lost without her.”

Susan says Bert last saw the dog at around 7.30am on Friday.

She said: “He was hoovering and she hates the noise of the hoover, so she went to the door to be let out into the garden.

“While he was hoovering, he got a phone call which – when he answered – was from a woman who said she had got the wrong number.

“We think this may have been to distract him while someone took the dog.

The missing Chihuahua. Image: Susan Coutts

“We have also seen CCTV footage which leads us to think she has been taken.

“Initially we thought she had just somehow managed to get out of the garden but we are now pretty sure she has been taken.

“She has never wandered off before and is quite a timid wee thing.”

Susan says her dad still lives independently and his family are desperate to reunite him with his dog.

The matter was reported to police on Sunday when the dog had not returned.

Police investigating after pensioner’s dog goes missing

The Missing Pets Dundee and Angus Facebook page has also appealed to its followers for help in finding the Chihuahua.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a dog missing from the Lawside Road area of Dundee around 6.15pm on Sunday.

“Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting incident number 2850 of May 5.”

Conversation