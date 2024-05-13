Brothers bid farewell to Dundee dry cleaning shop after 40 years

A well-known dry cleaning business has closed one of its Dundee shops after 40 years.

Grossi’s in Lochee shut earlier this month after relocating all operations to its Gray Street shop in Broughty Ferry.

Brothers Michael and Paul Grossi, who have worked in the family business since 1982, said it was a “real wrench” to leave Lochee High Street.

Michael, 62, said they had been mulling the decision to close the Lochee shop for more than two years as part of semi-retirement plans.

He said: “We’ve grown up in Lochee and both started working in the business around 1982.

“Dad (Oresto) and mum (Lina) bought the launderette on the High Street in the 1960s with plans to turn it into a cafe but they kept it as a launderette.

“The dry cleaning side of the business grew before moving over the road in the 70s.

“When mum and dad retired in 1993 me and Paul took over the dry cleaning side of the business.

“It’s a real wrench to close the shop in Lochee but we’re both in our 60s and making plans for semi-retirement in the future.”

‘We’ve grown up in Lochee’

Paul, 60, said that while they’re looking forward to having more time to themselves, they still love what they do.

He said: “We will miss the customers in Lochee – we’re hoping many will come to the Ferry shop.

“We’re also doing deliveries and collections.

“We still love what we do and we’ve grown up in Lochee, the people are brilliant and we will miss it.

“Lochee High Street still delivers a great service for its customers.”

The former St John’s RC High School pupils are looking forward to a few more holidays in the coming years.

They are continuing to make improvements to the Broughty Ferry shop while their younger brother, John, will continue to operate Lochee Launderette.

Michael added: “Lochee has been such a big part of our lives and our parents made these businesses.

“We are still pleased to be operating Grossi’s in the Ferry but are looking forward to a few more holidays.”

The Lochee shop is now up for sale for offers over £150,000.

The Courier has been looking into matters affecting Dundee’s high street and recently held a summit with key figures.