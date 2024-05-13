Brothers bid farewell to Dundee dry cleaning shop after 40 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brothers bid farewell to Dundee dry cleaning shop after 40 years

Grossi's dry cleaners is closing in Lochee but will continue to operate in Broughty Ferry.

By James Simpson
Brother's Michael and Paul Grossi outside their launderette in Lochee.
Brothers Michael and Paul Grossi have closed their dry cleaning outlet in Lochee. Image: DC Thomson

A well-known dry cleaning business has closed one of its Dundee shops after 40 years.

Grossi’s in Lochee shut earlier this month after relocating all operations to its Gray Street shop in Broughty Ferry.

Brothers Michael and Paul Grossi, who have worked in the family business since 1982, said it was a “real wrench” to leave Lochee High Street.

Michael, 62, said they had been mulling the decision to close the Lochee shop for more than two years as part of semi-retirement plans.

Michael and Paul Grossi in the Lochee shop in 1997.

He said: “We’ve grown up in Lochee and both started working in the business around 1982.

“Dad (Oresto) and mum (Lina) bought the launderette on the High Street in the 1960s with plans to turn it into a cafe but they kept it as a launderette.

“The dry cleaning side of the business grew before moving over the road in the 70s.

“When mum and dad retired in 1993 me and Paul took over the dry cleaning side of the business.

“It’s a real wrench to close the shop in Lochee but we’re both in our 60s and making plans for semi-retirement in the future.”

‘We’ve grown up in Lochee’

Paul, 60, said that while they’re looking forward to having more time to themselves, they still love what they do.

He said: “We will miss the customers in Lochee – we’re hoping many will come to the Ferry shop.

“We’re also doing deliveries and collections.

“We still love what we do and we’ve grown up in Lochee, the people are brilliant and we will miss it.

“Lochee High Street still delivers a great service for its customers.”

Michael and Paul behind the counter in Grossi’s in Lochee.
Michael and Paul outside the Broughty Ferry shop on Gray Street. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

The former St John’s RC High School pupils are looking forward to a few more holidays in the coming years.

They are continuing to make improvements to the Broughty Ferry shop while their younger brother, John, will continue to operate Lochee Launderette.

Michael added: “Lochee has been such a big part of our lives and our parents made these businesses.

“We are still pleased to be operating Grossi’s in the Ferry but are looking forward to a few more holidays.”

The Lochee shop is now up for sale for offers over £150,000.

The Courier has been looking into matters affecting Dundee’s high street and recently held a summit with key figures.

