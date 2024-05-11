Best pictures of spectacular Northern Lights across Tayside and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Best pictures of spectacular Northern Lights across Tayside and Fife

The Aurora Borealis was visible across the region.

By Andrew Robson
The Northern Lights from Fife.
The Northern Lights from Fife. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The Northern Lights put on a spectacular display across Tayside and Fife on Friday night.

The phenomenon, also known as Aurora Borealis, could be seen across the region.

It comes as one of the strongest geomagnetic storms for years hit Earth, providing stargazers with the best opportunity to see the lights since 2005.

Locals gathered to take in the dancing skies across Perth, Angus, Dundee and Fife.

Here are some of the best photos taken throughout Courier Country.

Northern Lights across Tayside adn Fife
The sky over Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The northern lights from Baxter Park in Dundee
The lights from Baxter Park. Image: Martin Thomson
The stunning display from Leuchars
The stunning display from Leuchars. Image: Vicki Falls/Facebook
The spectacle from Fowlis
The spectacle from Fowlis. Image: Carol Prest
The night sky from Fowlis.
The night sky from Fowlis. Image: Carol Prest
The Northern Lights over Dundee Law.
The Northern Lights over Dundee Law. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson
Aurora in Fife
The skies in Fife. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Picture of the lights taken from Airntully in Perthshire.
Picture of the lights taken from Airntully in Perthshire. Image: Caroline Malone/Facebook
Stunning pictures of the night sky from Fife.
Stunning pictures of the night sky from Fife. Image: Kieran Macdonald

Do you have a photo of Tuesday night’s Northern Lights? Email livenews@thecourier.co.uk with your name and details of where it was taken.

More from Dundee

Luke Strachan
Former Dundee player tells jury he was victim of bungled carjacking
Melissa White at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee driver left carer with life-threatening injuries after dragging her 10 metres along road
Pret A Manger board.
Dundee set for THREE Pret A Mangers as two more openings revealed
2
Keith Scott has been traced.
Missing Blairgowrie hillwalker with Dundee connections traced 'safe and well'
Stephen Bennett says the LEZ is 'the straw that broke the camel's back'. Image: James Simpson/DCT Media
Dundee ice cream shop to move out of city centre due to LEZ
13
The commissioned portraits unveiled. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Special Dundee art exhibition honours those impacted by asbestos illnesses
John Rowlands appeared at Perth Sheriff Court via videolink. Image: Facebook.
‘Don’t lie, he’s upstairs’ - Child gives away Dundee thug’s hiding place to police…
Cupar sex offender David Adamson hoarded some of the worst child abuse images ever seen by Tayside Police Division's cyber crime unit.
Serial sex offender from Cupar finally jailed after mobile phone breach
Broughty Ferry art dealer Sandro Paladini.
Broughty Ferry art dealer forgery charges dropped
Christopher Sharp, known as Sherps.
Dundee rapper Sherps convicted of cannabis dealing again