Best pictures of spectacular Northern Lights across Tayside and Fife

The Northern Lights put on a spectacular display across Tayside and Fife on Friday night.

The phenomenon, also known as Aurora Borealis, could be seen across the region.

It comes as one of the strongest geomagnetic storms for years hit Earth, providing stargazers with the best opportunity to see the lights since 2005.

Locals gathered to take in the dancing skies across Perth, Angus, Dundee and Fife.

Here are some of the best photos taken throughout Courier Country.

