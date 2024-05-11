Dundee Best pictures of spectacular Northern Lights across Tayside and Fife The Aurora Borealis was visible across the region. By Andrew Robson May 11 2024, 9:38am May 11 2024, 9:38am Share Best pictures of spectacular Northern Lights across Tayside and Fife Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4976697/northern-lights-tayside-fife-4/ Copy Link The Northern Lights from Fife. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson The Northern Lights put on a spectacular display across Tayside and Fife on Friday night. The phenomenon, also known as Aurora Borealis, could be seen across the region. It comes as one of the strongest geomagnetic storms for years hit Earth, providing stargazers with the best opportunity to see the lights since 2005. Locals gathered to take in the dancing skies across Perth, Angus, Dundee and Fife. Here are some of the best photos taken throughout Courier Country. The sky over Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson The lights from Baxter Park. Image: Martin Thomson The stunning display from Leuchars. Image: Vicki Falls/Facebook The spectacle from Fowlis. Image: Carol Prest The night sky from Fowlis. Image: Carol Prest The Northern Lights over Dundee Law. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson The skies in Fife. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Picture of the lights taken from Airntully in Perthshire. Image: Caroline Malone/Facebook Stunning pictures of the night sky from Fife. Image: Kieran Macdonald Do you have a photo of Tuesday night’s Northern Lights? Email livenews@thecourier.co.uk with your name and details of where it was taken.