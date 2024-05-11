Northern Lights to be visible for second night in a row above Tayside and Fife

The Northern Lights will put on a dazzling display across Tayside and Fife for a second night in a row.

The phenomenon, which is also known as Aurora Borealis, could be seen across the region on Friday night.

It was visible after a severe geomagnetic storm hit Earth for the first time in 20 years, providing amateur astronomers across Perth, Angus, Dundee and Fife an opportunity to see them.

Those who didn’t manage to catch a glimpse of the dancing lights may have a second chance as they are set to be visible once more on Saturday night.

As the solar storm continues on, the celestial light show will be visible yet again.

Second chance to see Northern Lights

Craig Snell, a forecaster at the Met Office, told The Scottish Sun: “”There is a good chance to see them around midnight.

“There will be some cloud cover on the east coast that might make them hard to see but everywhere else will be clear and might see them.

“Unfortunately they won’t be as strong as last night as more CMEs (energy discharged from the sun) head in our direction.”

He also advised those hoping to see the lights to go to an area with low light pollution and to use a good camera in order to capture them.

According to the Met Office, the best conditions to see the Northern Lights are when the sky is dark and cloud-free.

The area should also be dark with no light pollution and stargazers should look towards the northern horizon.