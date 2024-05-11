Northern Lights to be visible for second night in a row above Tayside and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Northern Lights to be visible for second night in a row above Tayside and Fife

The Aurora Borealis will be on display once more.

By Chloe Burrell
Northern Lights in Glenrothes on Friday night.
Northern Lights above Glenrothes on Friday night. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The Northern Lights will put on a dazzling display across Tayside and Fife for a second night in a row.

The phenomenon, which is also known as Aurora Borealis, could be seen across the region on Friday night.

It was visible after a severe geomagnetic storm hit Earth for the first time in 20 years, providing amateur astronomers across Perth, Angus, Dundee and Fife an opportunity to see them.

Northern Lights above Glenrothes on Friday night.
The phenomenon was visible in Fife. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Northern Lights above Perth on Friday night.
Samantha Bruce captured the lights dancing above Perth. Image: Samantha Bruce

Those who didn’t manage to catch a glimpse of the dancing lights may have a second chance as they are set to be visible once more on Saturday night.

As the solar storm continues on, the celestial light show will be visible yet again.

Second chance to see Northern Lights

Craig Snell, a forecaster at the Met Office, told The Scottish Sun: “”There is a good chance to see them around midnight.

“There will be some cloud cover on the east coast that might make them hard to see but everywhere else will be clear and might see them.

“Unfortunately they won’t be as strong as last night as more CMEs (energy discharged from the sun) head in our direction.”

He also advised those hoping to see the lights to go to an area with low light pollution and to use a good camera in order to capture them.

According to the Met Office, the best conditions to see the Northern Lights are when the sky is dark and cloud-free.

The area should also be dark with no light pollution and stargazers should look towards the northern horizon.

Conversation