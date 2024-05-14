Former Radio Tay studios in Dundee put up for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Radio Tay studios in Dundee put up for sale

The broadcaster had operated from the North Isla Street offices since the 1980s.

By James Simpson
The former Radio Tay offices on North Isla Street, Dundee. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors
The former Radio Tay offices on North Isla Street, Dundee. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors

The former Radio Tay studios in Dundee have been put up for sale.

Several stations aired from the building over the years, including Tay FM and Tay 2 – which now forms part of the Greatest Hits Radio network.

However, the firm has moved out of the studios with programmes being broadcast from elsewhere.

The entrance to the building. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors
Office space. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors

The site, which comprises office and studio space, has now been put up for sale.

Shepherd Chartered Surveyors is marketing the building for offers over £175,000.

It describes the site as a “development opportunity” in a mixed residential and industrial location.

The building is just a stone’s throw from the two football stadiums.

The offices are understood to have closed in recent months.  Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors
The building could be redeveloped. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors

Any plans to redevelop the site would need to be approved by the city council.

The Courier has contacted Bauer Media Group for comment.

Elsewhere in Dundee, the former Grossi’s dry cleaning unit in Lochee has been put up for sale after the business moved its operations to Broughty Ferry.

