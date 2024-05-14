Former Radio Tay studios in Dundee put up for sale

The former Radio Tay studios in Dundee have been put up for sale.

The broadcaster had operated from the North Isla Street offices since the 1980s.

Several stations aired from the building over the years, including Tay FM and Tay 2 – which now forms part of the Greatest Hits Radio network.

However, the firm has moved out of the studios with programmes being broadcast from elsewhere.

The site, which comprises office and studio space, has now been put up for sale.

Shepherd Chartered Surveyors is marketing the building for offers over £175,000.

It describes the site as a “development opportunity” in a mixed residential and industrial location.

The building is just a stone’s throw from the two football stadiums.

Any plans to redevelop the site would need to be approved by the city council.

The Courier has contacted Bauer Media Group for comment.

Elsewhere in Dundee, the former Grossi’s dry cleaning unit in Lochee has been put up for sale after the business moved its operations to Broughty Ferry.