Tributes paid to Betty Hand, former Fountain nightclub and Ladywell Tavern landlady

The former landlady of the Fountain nightclub and Ladywell Tavern, Betty Hand, has died aged 77.

Born in Dundee in September 1946, Betty was from a family of nine who lived in the Mid Craigie area of the city.

In her youth she attended St. Vincent’s Primary before going to St Michael’s Secondary School.

Betty married in 1967 and had two children – a daughter Lorna and son Edward ‘Eddie’ Hand.

Sadly, Eddie was killed alongside his friend Bobby Brown by a drink driver on the Forfar Road in 1987.

Betty began her career at Boots as a chemist secretary before working as a pharmacy tech at Dundee Royal Infirmary.

From 1971 she worked at a furniture retailers before eventually opening the Fountain nightclub in December 1983.

The Fountain, which was opened in a former furniture warehouse on Brown Street, was named Scottish disco of the year in 1984.

However in June 1985, the Fountain suffered extensive damage when a fire ripped through the upper floor of the venue – completely destroying the roof.

Well-known in Dundee

Following this, Betty took over the running of the Ladywell Tavern on Victoria Road.

Throughout her time as a publican, she also leased the Derwent Arms in Kirkton and The Whitfield Tavern.

She retired from the pub trade after suffering heath problems, including two heart attacks in 1996.

Throughout her life, Betty was active in fundraising activities for local causes – including raising money for Kingspark School where her sister-in-law worked.

And for many years she also played Santa at the renowned free pensioners’ Christmas parties in the Ladywell.

Around 17 years ago, Betty set up the charity Centre For Reiki Inner Light with her friend Carole Haigh.

The charity offered training in Reiki – a Japanese technique for stress reduction and relaxation – at Dundee University, as well as free sessions at the Kirkton and Ardler community centres.

In her later years, Betty lived with Alzheimer’s – having been diagnosed in 2017.

She died at Stracathro Hospital on April 22.

Paying tribute, Carole said:” I have often treasured the words of Elisabeth Kubler-Ross, who wrote so caringly about death and dying, and can think of no better way of treasuring Betty’s contribution to the community than Kubler-Ross’s words.

“When we have done all the work we were sent to earth to do, we are allowed to shed our body, which imprisons our soul like a cocoon encloses the future butterfly.

“And when the time is right, we can let go of it and we will be free of pain, free of worries, free as a very beautiful butterfly, returning home to the universe.”