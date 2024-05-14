Tributes paid to Betty Hand, former Fountain nightclub and Ladywell Tavern landlady

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tributes paid to Betty Hand, former Fountain nightclub and Ladywell Tavern landlady

Betty was a well known Dundee publican in the 1980s and 90s.

By Laura Devlin
Betty Hand in the reception of the Fountain nightclub. Image: Hand family.
Betty Hand in the reception of the Fountain nightclub. Image: Hand family.

The former landlady of the Fountain nightclub and Ladywell Tavern, Betty Hand, has died aged 77.

Born in Dundee in September 1946, Betty was from a family of nine who lived in the Mid Craigie area of the city.

In her youth she attended St. Vincent’s Primary before going to St Michael’s Secondary School.

Betty married in 1967 and had two children – a daughter Lorna and son Edward ‘Eddie’ Hand.

Sadly, Eddie was killed alongside his friend Bobby Brown by a drink driver on the Forfar Road in 1987.

Betty Hand with son Eddie shortly before his death. Image: Hand family.

Betty began her career at Boots as a chemist secretary before working as a pharmacy tech at Dundee Royal Infirmary.

From 1971 she worked at a furniture retailers before eventually opening the Fountain nightclub in December 1983.

The Fountain, which was opened in a former furniture warehouse on Brown Street, was named Scottish disco of the year in 1984.

However in June 1985, the Fountain suffered extensive damage when a fire ripped through the upper floor of the venue – completely destroying the roof.

Well-known in Dundee

Following this, Betty took over the running of the Ladywell Tavern on Victoria Road.

Throughout her time as a publican, she also leased the Derwent Arms in Kirkton and The Whitfield Tavern.

She retired from the pub trade after suffering heath problems, including two heart attacks in 1996.

Betty Hand at the Steakhouse bar in the Fountain with daughter Lorna and Michael Millar. Image: Hand family.

Throughout her life, Betty was active in fundraising activities for local causes – including raising money for Kingspark School where her sister-in-law worked.

And for many years she also played Santa at the renowned free pensioners’ Christmas parties in the Ladywell.

Around 17 years ago, Betty set up the charity Centre For Reiki Inner Light with her friend Carole Haigh.

The charity offered training in Reiki – a Japanese technique for stress reduction and relaxation – at Dundee University, as well as free sessions at the Kirkton and Ardler community centres.

In her later years, Betty lived with Alzheimer’s – having been diagnosed in 2017.

She died at Stracathro Hospital on April 22.

Betty Hand with daughter Lorna. Image: Hand family.

Paying tribute, Carole said:” I have often treasured the words of Elisabeth Kubler-Ross, who wrote so caringly about death and dying, and can think of no better way of treasuring Betty’s contribution to the community than Kubler-Ross’s words.

“When we have done all the work we were sent to earth to do, we are allowed to shed our body, which imprisons our soul like a cocoon encloses the future butterfly.

“And when the time is right, we can let go of it and we will be free of pain, free of worries, free as a very beautiful butterfly, returning home to the universe.”

