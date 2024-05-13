Dundee Man, 34, charged after early-morning crash blocks Dundee street Firefighters used cutting equipment at the scene. By James Simpson May 13 2024, 11:59am May 13 2024, 11:59am Share Man, 34, charged after early-morning crash blocks Dundee street Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4977768/man-34-charged-clepington-road-crash/ Copy Link Clepington Road was closed near Court Street North. Image: Google Street View A man has been charged after an early-morning crash that blocked a Dundee street. Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle collision on Clepington Road – near the junction with Court Street North – just after 12.30am on Sunday. Fire crews used cutting equipment at the scene. One driver who passed the crash said: “Police were blocking the road between Court Street North and Mains Loan. “There was a lot of debris on the road and the fire service was there. Man, 34, charged over Clepington Road crash “From what I could see, it looked like a car was on its roof. “When I came past later in the morning it looked like sand had been put on the road.” A spokesperson for the fire service confirmed crews spent around 45 minutes at the scene and used hydraulic cutting equipment. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 34-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with a crash which happened on Clepington Road, Dundee around 12.40am on Sunday. “A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”