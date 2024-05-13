Man, 34, charged after early-morning crash blocks Dundee street

A man has been charged after an early-morning crash that blocked a Dundee street.

Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle collision on Clepington Road – near the junction with Court Street North – just after 12.30am on Sunday.

Fire crews used cutting equipment at the scene.

One driver who passed the crash said: “Police were blocking the road between Court Street North and Mains Loan.

“There was a lot of debris on the road and the fire service was there.

Man, 34, charged over Clepington Road crash

“From what I could see, it looked like a car was on its roof.

“When I came past later in the morning it looked like sand had been put on the road.”

A spokesperson for the fire service confirmed crews spent around 45 minutes at the scene and used hydraulic cutting equipment.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 34-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with a crash which happened on Clepington Road, Dundee around 12.40am on Sunday.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”