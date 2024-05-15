Dog breeder caught with illegal pepper spray after trashing Fife hotel room

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dog breeder caught with illegal pepper spray after trashing Fife hotel room

Daniel Robertson was found with German-made “dragon pepper spray” which he had bought on a website for dog breeders.

By Jamie McKenzie
Daniel Robertson, Dragon Pepper spray.
Daniel Robertson was found with the illegal pepper spray.

A dog breeder trashed his Fife hotel room, then was caught with an illegal pepper spray he claimed was for keeping other animals away from his valuable pet.

Daniel Robertson was found with a German-made product called “dragon pepper spray” which he had bought on a website for dog breeders.

The 36-year-old appeared in the dock to admit a contravention of the Firearms Act by possessing the can of irritant spray, deemed an illegal weapon under the legislation.

He also admitted causing £3,500 worth of damage during a drunken rampage at the Holiday Inn Express in Dunfermline’s Halbeath Road on July 30 last year.

He had been there with his dog so it could be used for mating in the area.

Dog breeder Daniel Robertson.
Daniel Robertson arrives at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard the can of spray was found after he was arrested for trashing the hotel room.

Court papers state Robertson, of Drumillan Hill, Greenock, damaged a TV and a window, discharged a fire extinguisher across the alcohol-soaked room and pulled a skirting board from the wall.

He pled guilty to a charge of vandalism.

Dog breeder trashed Fife hotel room

Prosecutor Amy Robertson told the court a guest at the Holiday Inn Express Hotel informed a night porter about “shouting and screaming” from male and female voices in room 133 at around 1.30am.

When the night porter approached, he was told to “f**k off” by the man who answered the door.

Police arrived to find Robertson in the room with a “large dog,” the fiscal said.

Holiday Inn Express, Halbeath, Dunfermline.
Holiday Inn Express, Dunfermline. Image: Google.

The inside pane of a double glazed window was smashed and the TV was “smashed and upside down on the floor”.

The fiscal depute said: “Foam from a fire extinguisher was sprayed on the ceiling and alcohol was covering almost every surface in the room.

“A skirting board was also ripped from the wall.”

Ms Robertson said the total cost of damage for repair was £3,500.

‘Self defence’ spray

The fiscal depute said Robertson was severely intoxicated but gave his details, saying his wife had also been in the room but he was unsure where she had gone.

While in custody, Robertson was found to be carrying the dragon pepper irritant spray.

The prosecutor said: “The accused stated that it’s to keep other dogs away from his dog.

“It was seized by officers”.

Dragon pepper spray.
Dragon pepper spray is available on German Amazon.

Forensic analysis showed the substance to be made in Germany and a “self defence device,” the fiscal said.

Ms Robertson said it was a noxious substance and considered illegal under the Firearms Act.

Mitigation

Defence lawyer Robert Mitchell said Robertson and his wife were breeding dogs and were in Dunfermline as the dog he had in the room was to be bred in the area.

The solicitor said: “It (the spray) was purchased on a website for dog breeders, openly.

“It was for a valuable dog like he had, to keep other dogs away from it.”

Mr Mitchell stressed it was sold openly and it had not occurred to his client it might be an offence to have it.

In relation to the vandalism, the lawyer said his client could not explain what happened and that “he was drunk”.

He said Robertson, a married dad-of-three, is currently unemployed and was the victim of an assault at work which “will end up in the High Court”.

Sheriff Garry Sutherland made a £3,500 compensation order and deferred sentence on him for three months to be of good behaviour, after which he can expect to be admonished if he stays out of trouble.

2