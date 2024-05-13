Nine youths charged after police officer injured in Broughty Ferry riot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Nine youths charged after police officer injured in Broughty Ferry riot

Offences include police assault, possession of weapon and rioting.

By Stephen Eighteen
Fort Street, Broughty Ferry
Police were called to Fort Street, Broughty Ferry. Supplied by Google Maps

Nine youths have been charged after a riot in Broughty Ferry left at least one police officer injured.

At least five police vehicles were present at Fort Street on Sunday evening after reports of disorder in the Dundee suburb.

Police Scotland say nine youngsters, aged 12 to 15, will be reported to the youth justice assessor.

These reports are in connection with offences including police assault, possession of weapon and rioting.

Enquiries remain ongoing into the incident.

Inspector Graeme Templar said: “One officer suffered a minor injury as a result of the disorder.

“Yesterday’s events are totally unacceptable.

“We will not tolerate criminality of this nature in Dundee and we will deal robustly with any such incidents.

“I want to reassure the residents of Broughty Ferry that enquiries are ongoing to identify everyone responsible and report them to the relevant authorities.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to appeal to parents or carers to take an interest into where their children were yesterday afternoon and whom they were with.

“Anyone who has information from last night, should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2316 of 12 May.”

