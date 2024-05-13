Nine youths charged after police officer injured in Broughty Ferry riot

Nine youths have been charged after a riot in Broughty Ferry left at least one police officer injured.

At least five police vehicles were present at Fort Street on Sunday evening after reports of disorder in the Dundee suburb.

Police Scotland say nine youngsters, aged 12 to 15, will be reported to the youth justice assessor.

These reports are in connection with offences including police assault, possession of weapon and rioting.

Enquiries remain ongoing into the incident.

Inspector Graeme Templar said: “One officer suffered a minor injury as a result of the disorder.

“Yesterday’s events are totally unacceptable.

“We will not tolerate criminality of this nature in Dundee and we will deal robustly with any such incidents.

“I want to reassure the residents of Broughty Ferry that enquiries are ongoing to identify everyone responsible and report them to the relevant authorities.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to appeal to parents or carers to take an interest into where their children were yesterday afternoon and whom they were with.

“Anyone who has information from last night, should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2316 of 12 May.”