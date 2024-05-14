Bid to declare housing emergency in Dundee blocked by SNP administration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Bid to declare housing emergency in Dundee blocked by SNP administration

It came as council chiefs sought approval for a £4m scheme which aims to reduce the number of empty council houses in the city.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
Dundee City Council. Image: DC Thomson
A motion to declare a housing emergency in Dundee has been rejected by the SNP administration.

The bid was brought before elected members at a neighbourhood regeneration, housing and estate management committee on Monday.

It came as councillors approved a £4m scheme which aims to reduce the number of empty council houses in the city.

The scheme will allow construction services to focus solely on the council’s housing stock for around five months to tackle the growing backlog of repairs and reduce the number of empty properties in the city to below pre-Covid levels.

However, opposition councillors wanted the authority to go further and called for a housing emergency to be declared in the city amid what they said were “extreme pressures” on housing and homelessness services in Dundee.

Council burying their heads in the sand

Labour group leader Kevin Keenan, who led the call, said: “The fact that we have got about 7,800 (residents) on a waiting list – even bringing back these (empty homes) isn’t going to make a real deal of difference.

Councillor Kevin Keenan.

“We need to accept there is a housing emergency and do whatever we can to address this problem.”

Labour councillor Pete Shears added: “We are burying our heads in the sand by saying it’s not an emergency because it is an emergency.

“It’s the biggest challenge facing our city just now I think and we can’t go on pretending that it’s not.”

Council wrestling with a repair backlog

Concerns were previously raised by opposition councillors that Dundee was heading towards a housing repair crisis.

Figures published by Dundee City Council earlier this year revealed a fifth of all repair jobs are not completed correctly the first time.

These figures, it was detailed, reflected a deteriorating short and long-term trend in performance.

It was also highlighted that around 80% of reactive repairs are carried out within set timescales – well below the council’s target of 93%.

Council bosses said skills shortages and difficulties in securing materials and supplies were to blame for the backlog.

Administration block bid

However, the SNP administration rejected the motion.

Committee convener Mark Flynn said: “I am minded at the moment not to declare a housing emergency.

Committee convener Mark Flynn. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.

“I think the waiting list is a bit of a deception in some respects – we have 7,000 on the waiting list but we don’t have 7,000 homeless.

“We have many in homes of that 7,000 and I think they are in relatively good homes, personally. I think declaring a housing emergency is very much just words.

“I’d like to see more action and I think you would agree the plan we have in front of us is action and that’s more important for myself.”

Thirteen councillors voted in favour of councillor Keenan’s motion and 15 against.

