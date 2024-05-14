Dundee Driver charged after woman, 45, hit by car in Dundee The pedestrian was taken to hospital on Monday evening. By Ben MacDonald May 14 2024, 12:51pm May 14 2024, 12:51pm Share Driver charged after woman, 45, hit by car in Dundee Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4979218/driver-charged-woman-hit-car-pitkerro-road-dundee/ Copy Link Pitkerro Road, near Iceland. Image: Google Street View A driver has been charged after a woman was hit by a car in Dundee. The 45-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital after she was struck on Pitkerro Road, near the Iceland supermarket, just after 7pm on Monday. The driver of the car, a 24-year-old woman, has been charged following the incident. Locals told of seeing several police vehicles and two ambulances at the scene. Woman, 24, charged with road traffic offence A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 7.10pm on Monday, officers were called to a report of a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. “The pedestrian, a 45-year-old woman, was taken to Ninewells Hospital by ambulance. “The driver, a 24-year-old woman, has been charged in connection with a road traffic offence. “A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”