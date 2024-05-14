Driver charged after woman, 45, hit by car in Dundee

A driver has been charged after a woman was hit by a car in Dundee.

The 45-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital after she was struck on Pitkerro Road, near the Iceland supermarket, just after 7pm on Monday.

The driver of the car, a 24-year-old woman, has been charged following the incident.

Locals told of seeing several police vehicles and two ambulances at the scene.

Woman, 24, charged with road traffic offence

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 7.10pm on Monday, officers were called to a report of a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

“The pedestrian, a 45-year-old woman, was taken to Ninewells Hospital by ambulance.

“The driver, a 24-year-old woman, has been charged in connection with a road traffic offence.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”