‘Laughing’ dine-and-dash duo ‘flee two Dundee restaurants without paying bill’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

‘Laughing’ dine-and-dash duo ‘flee two Dundee restaurants without paying bill’

It is claimed the pair failed to pay a £105 bill in one venue and also made a "horrible mess" in the toilets of another.

By James Simpson
The two people accused of leaving Davie's Ice Cream Parlour in Lochee without paying their bill. Image: Davie's/Facebook
The two people accused of leaving Davie's Ice Cream Parlour in Lochee without paying their bill. Image: Davie's/Facebook

A “laughing” dine-and-dash duo are accused of fleeing two restaurants in the Dundee area without paying the bill.

The Birkhill Inn on the outskirts of the city and Davie’s Ice Cream Parlour in Lochee say they have both been targeted by what is thought to be the same man and woman in recent days.

Bosses at the Birkhill Inn say the unnamed pair enjoyed a three-course meal and drinks at the restaurant on Monday afternoon.

But after the duo raised the suspicions of staff, they ran off without paying a £105 bill.

Meanwhile, Davie’s posted on social media on Tuesday to report a similar incident involving the pair.

‘They were acting shifty from the moment they came in’

Cheryl Roberts, duty manager at the Birkhill Inn, told The Courier it was the second time the man and woman had not paid a bill at the restaurant.

She said: “They were actually known to us after an incident in November.

“Unfortunately, the staff that were on shift previously weren’t there initially on Monday.

“The pair were acting shifty from the moment they came in.

“They had three courses and also enjoyed cocktails but were regularly going out for cigarette breaks.

“Near the end of the meal, some staff recognised the pair of them.

“You don’t want to judge people but when they both walked out again towards the car park we asked them to settle the bill.”

The Birkhill Inn. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

Cheryl says while incidents of this nature are “rare” at the Birkhill Inn, staff posted about the incident on social media to raise awareness.

She said: “We understand there can be issues from time to time with people’s cards not working.

“Generally speaking we are understanding and would accommodate customers.

“In this instance, there was no apology from either of them.

“They got aggressive after we asked them to pay.

Pair reported to police after dine-and-dash at Birkhill Inn

“The man said, ‘You can’t touch me’ as they were walking away, there was certainly no remorse.

“They ran off towards the Camperdown Park area.

“We’re a family business and we’d provided a service to these individuals so it is frustrating to be dealing with these types of issues.

“We posted on our social media page to warns others and we’ve also reported the matter to the police.”

Davie’s ice cream parlour says man ‘made horrible mess of bathroom’

The post by Davie’s Ice Cream Parlour said: “We are a small family business.

“Even a small theft hurts us badly.

“Here are two people who were impersonating another couple.

“The man made a horrible mess of the bathroom, refused to pay and laughed as they left.

“We have seen they have just done this to the Birkhill Inn too.

“Can all those that work in hospitality please be aware of their faces?

“They are repeat offenders. They will unquestionably do this at your work too.”

The Courier has chosen not to share the pair’s faces at this stage for legal reasons.

Davie’s Ice Cream Parlour in Lochee. Image: Google Street View

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.25pm on Monday, we received a report that customers had not paid for a meal at a restaurant in Birkhill.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

It is not known whether the Davie’s incident has been reported to police.

The cafe has been contacted for comment.

Last week, two people admitted leaving several restaurants in Wales without paying bills worth more than £1,000.

More from Dundee

Alexander Forootan
Dundee businessman jailed for taking girl home from casino and attacking her
Revellers enjoy the Winterfest markets in 2021
New details of Dundee Christmas village revealed as City Square ice-rink and funfair lined…
Pitkerro Road, Dundee
Driver charged after woman, 45, hit by car in Dundee
Dundee City Council. Image: DC Thomson
Bid to declare housing emergency in Dundee blocked by SNP administration
The former Radio Tay offices on North Isla Street, Dundee. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors
Former Radio Tay studios in Dundee put up for sale
2
An image if Taylor Swift performing next to a train leaving Dundee Station.
Taylor Swift Edinburgh: Last train times for Tayside, Fife and Stirling revealed
Dundee out of school club at St Mary's Primary
Dundee out-of-school club shuts after more than 20 years
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Betty Hand obit Picture shows; Mick, Betty and Mark in the reception of the Fountain. N/A. Supplied by Hand family Date; Unknown
Tributes paid to Betty Hand, former Fountain nightclub and Ladywell Tavern landlady
Lee Meldrum.
Roofer fined for months of abusive conduct against ex-wife in Dundee
Broughty Ferry riot.
Nine youths charged after police officer injured in Broughty Ferry riot