Dundee Kingsway footbridges require significant repairs as ‘extensive deterioration’ found

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee Kingsway footbridges require significant repairs as ‘extensive deterioration’ found

Cracking and spalling of the concrete piers have been identified in two footbridges which span the A90.

By Laura Devlin
The Old Glamis Road footbridge which needs significant refurbishment. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
The Old Glamis Road footbridge which needs significant refurbishment. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Footbridges near two of the busiest roundabouts on the Kingsway in Dundee need “significant refurbishment” after showing signs of extensive deterioration.

Roads contractor Amey, which looks after the A90 on behalf of Transport Scotland, is seeking cost estimates for the refurbishment of the bridges near the Strathmartine Road and Old Glamis Road roundabouts.

Cracking and ‘spalling’ – the deterioration of steel reinforced concrete –  of the  piers have been identified in both structures.

In a notice published on the Public Contracts Scotland website, Amey details how the main span of each bridge is supported by two reinforced concrete piers at each end.

The corrosion on the steel frames apparent on both bridges. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Both are accessible via stairs and ramps situated on both sides of the Kingsway dual  carriageway.

The ramps consist of steel beams with reinforced concrete slabs and the stairs are made up of precast concrete slabs supported by two concrete piers.

Refurbishment options will be considered

As part of the refurbishment process, Amey is undertaking an optioneering study with Transport Scotland to determine the preferred strategy to tackle the issue.

And the contractor is asking for cost estimates for two refurbishment options which will then be considered.

A further tender process will be undertaken once the preferred option has been agreed with Transport Scotland.

Concerns over the safety of the footbridge near the Strathmartine roundabout were previously raised in 2019.

Councillor Mark Flynn, who at the time was depute convener of the local authority’s city development committee, called for the bridge to torn down and replaced with modern pedestrian crossings.

The Strathmartine Road footbridge. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

And in 2018, £500,000 of improvements were carried out to footpaths crossing the Kingsway, including at Strathmartine Road, to improve pedestrian safety.

This followed a number of incidents in which footbridges on the A90 were damaged by vehicles careering off the road.

A spokesperson for Amey said: “Structures assets across the entire Scottish trunk road network are inspected in accordance with best practice national standards on a routine basis.

“All structures require planned maintenance due to factors such as wear and tear and their continued exposure to the elements.

“As part of our ongoing maintenance programme across the northeast network, Amey, on behalf of Transport Scotland are exploring options to deliver an efficient repair and refurbishment strategy for the footbridges on the A90 Kingsway.

“This will ensure their continued safety in use for the local community for many years to come.”

More from Dundee

Nicola Wojcik
Sleep-deprived driver crashed on A92 as she tried to get home to feed cat
Daniel Robertson, Dragon Pepper spray.
Dog breeder caught with illegal pepper spray after trashing Fife hotel room
James Drinnan
Dundee man slashed victim from ear to mouth in SEVENTH knife crime
Professor Iain Gillespie, principal of Dundee University. Image: Supplied
Dundee University chief fears immigration rule changes could risk funding chaos
The two people accused of leaving Davie's Ice Cream Parlour in Lochee without paying their bill. Image: Davie's/Facebook
'Laughing' dine-and-dash duo 'flee two Dundee restaurants without paying bill'
Alexander Forootan
Dundee businessman jailed for taking girl home from casino and attacking her
Revellers enjoy the Winterfest markets in 2021
New details of Dundee Christmas village revealed as City Square ice-rink and funfair lined…
Pitkerro Road, Dundee
Driver charged after woman, 45, hit by car in Dundee
Dundee City Council. Image: DC Thomson
Bid to declare housing emergency in Dundee blocked by SNP administration
The former Radio Tay offices on North Isla Street, Dundee. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors
Former Radio Tay studios in Dundee put up for sale
2

Conversation