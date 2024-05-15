Dundee singer Kyle Falconer and partner say ‘emotional goodbye’ to Broughty Ferry as couple plan ‘next adventure’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee singer Kyle Falconer and partner say ‘emotional goodbye’ to Broughty Ferry as couple plan ‘next adventure’

The View frontman previously told how he was "settled" living back in his home city.

By Ben MacDonald
Kyle Falconer and Laura Wilde at Dundee Rep.
Kyle Falconer and partner Laura Wilde. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Dundee singer Kyle Falconer and partner Laura Wilde have bid an “emotional” farewell to Broughty Ferry after telling fans they are heading on their “next adventure”.

The couple have been living in Dundee in recent years, where they have been bringing up their three children.

The View frontman told The Courier last August that he was “settled” in Broughty Ferry – but the pair have now upped sticks for their next move.

Posting on her Instagram story, Laura shared a picture of their empty flat and tagged Kyle, saying: “We did it troops! And we’re off.

Kyle Falconer and Laura Wilde say ‘goodbye’ to Broughty Ferry

“Goodbye Broughty Ferry you’ve been a dream, gonna miss you and all the memories and best people.”

The post was accompanied by the Beyonce track Texas Hold ‘Em.

In another post on her Instagram story, she added: “Onto the next adventure.

“Feeling emotional but life’s about taking risks and adventure.”

It has not been confirmed where the couple are heading next.

In his 2023 interview, Kyle told The Courier that he had nearly put a deposit down on a house in London earlier that year, but that his kids Wylde, Winnie and Jett were “settled” in the Ferry, adding: “They love it.”

Laura has said “goodbye” to Broughty Ferry. Image: Laura Wilde/Instagram

He continued: “We’re always changing but the kids are at a good school and you can’t just go at the drop of a hat.

“I do like the Ferry.”

However, he also revealed how they had previously considered a move to the USA.

He said: “Laura is also getting a lot of opportunities with her writing.

“We’ve been to LA quite a lot and we were talking about moving to America before.

“It was going well but then Covid happened so we came home.”

Laura said she was “feeling emotional” about leaving. Image: Laura Wilde/Instagram

The couple’s play, No Love Songs, is set for runs in London and Brighton as well as Dundee after its successful launch in 2023.

Kyle will also be back in Dundee in September for The View’s biggest hometown show yet when they headline Summer Sundays at Slessor Gardens.

The singer has also shared his favourite things about Dundee with The Courier.

The couple have been contacted for comment.

