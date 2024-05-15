Dundee singer Kyle Falconer and partner say ‘emotional goodbye’ to Broughty Ferry as couple plan ‘next adventure’

Dundee singer Kyle Falconer and partner Laura Wilde have bid an “emotional” farewell to Broughty Ferry after telling fans they are heading on their “next adventure”.

The couple have been living in Dundee in recent years, where they have been bringing up their three children.

The View frontman told The Courier last August that he was “settled” in Broughty Ferry – but the pair have now upped sticks for their next move.

Posting on her Instagram story, Laura shared a picture of their empty flat and tagged Kyle, saying: “We did it troops! And we’re off.

Kyle Falconer and Laura Wilde say ‘goodbye’ to Broughty Ferry

“Goodbye Broughty Ferry you’ve been a dream, gonna miss you and all the memories and best people.”

The post was accompanied by the Beyonce track Texas Hold ‘Em.

In another post on her Instagram story, she added: “Onto the next adventure.

“Feeling emotional but life’s about taking risks and adventure.”

It has not been confirmed where the couple are heading next.

In his 2023 interview, Kyle told The Courier that he had nearly put a deposit down on a house in London earlier that year, but that his kids Wylde, Winnie and Jett were “settled” in the Ferry, adding: “They love it.”

He continued: “We’re always changing but the kids are at a good school and you can’t just go at the drop of a hat.

“I do like the Ferry.”

However, he also revealed how they had previously considered a move to the USA.

He said: “Laura is also getting a lot of opportunities with her writing.

“We’ve been to LA quite a lot and we were talking about moving to America before.

“It was going well but then Covid happened so we came home.”

The couple’s play, No Love Songs, is set for runs in London and Brighton as well as Dundee after its successful launch in 2023.

Kyle will also be back in Dundee in September for The View’s biggest hometown show yet when they headline Summer Sundays at Slessor Gardens.

The singer has also shared his favourite things about Dundee with The Courier.

The couple have been contacted for comment.