Home News Dundee

Major housing development at former Hilltown Indoor Market site could be built by 2027

Proposals to build 131 homes on the plot, which has lain empty since a fire destroyed the indoor market in 2018, have been recommended for approval.

By Laura Devlin
An aerial view of how homes on the site of the former Hilltown Indoor Market could look. Image: Springfield
An aerial view of how homes on the site of the former Hilltown Indoor Market could look. Image: Springfield

A major housing development on the site of the former Hilltown Indoor Market in Dundee could be built by 2027 as plans look set to be approved.

An application to build 131 homes on the plot – which has lain empty for half a decade –  was lodged with Dundee City Council last year.

The development would be a mix of one, two, three and four-bedroom apartments and houses.

There are also spaces for four retail units in the proposals, which have been put together by Scottish developer Springfield.

And they intend to start work on the site in March next year, with development finishing around two years later.

How the site would look if the plans are approved. Image: Springfield.
Green spaces and retail units are also planned. Image: Springfield.

Local authority planning chiefs have now recommended councillors approve the plans when they meet for a planning committee meeting next week.

Two letters of objection were submitted against the plans, with concerns over the potential rise in traffic and lack of community facilities in the area among the issues raised.

And in a report which will go before next week’s committee, planning chiefs admit the proposals are not fully compliant with the council’s planning policy as the land is not allocated for housing.

Despite this, they determined there are  “material planning considerations of significant weight which justify approval of planning permission”.

Firefighters tackling the blaze at the Hilltown Indoor Market in September 2018. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The aftermath of the fire at the Hilltown Indoor Market. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

The Hilltown site has lain empty since a fire destroyed the indoor market in 2018.

In the intervening years, it has been subject to a number of planning applications – including proposals to build a leisure centre.

The application – which included a bowling alley, bar, soft play area and restaurant – was approved by the council in 2021, however the developer behind the plans subsequently entered administration.

