Housing plans for former Pitalpin Mill site recommended for approval despite raft of objections

Plans for a housing development on the site of the former Pitalpin Mill in Dundee have been recommended for approval despite a raft of objections.

An application was lodged with Dundee City Council last year seeking permission to build 45 houses on the Pitalpin Street site.

These would be a mix of three and four-bedroom homes and would be for private sale.

Developers behind the plans – Dundee based H&H Properties UK – say the homes would “wrap around” the B-listed Pitalpin House and will be built on the site of the former mill which was demolished after being deemed unsafe.

Nineteen objections lodged

But the proposals have been met with 19 letters of objection – with the potential impact on trees and wildlife, the impact on residential amenities and privacy, and increased traffic and loss of parking among the issues raised.

Despite this, planning chiefs have recommended councillors approve the application when they meet for a planning committee meeting next week.

Writing in a supporting statement submitted with the application, H&H Properties said the development would not impact the surrounding area or the listed building.

The statement read: “The development will consist of 28 three-bedroom homes, 17 four-bed homes and a mix of detached and semi-detached units with associated access and landscaping.

“The proposed layout, scale and design of the development is sympathetic to the setting of Pitalpin House and will not detract from its appearance or setting whilst also incorporating existing landscape features and protected trees.”

H&H Properties has been behind a number of housing developments in Dundee in recent years including Macalpine Place, Old Glamis Road/Oban Terrace and the waterfront apartments.