Housing plans for former Pitalpin Mill site recommended for approval despite raft of objections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Housing plans for former Pitalpin Mill site recommended for approval despite raft of objections

The homes will be built on land surrounding Pitalpin House, previously occupied by Pitalpin Mill.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
The housing development would be at the bottom of Pitalpin Street, off Liff Road, near to Pitalpin House
The development would be at the bottom of Pitalpin Street, off Liff Road. Image: Google Street View

Plans for a housing development on the site of the former Pitalpin Mill in Dundee have been recommended for approval despite a raft of objections.

An application was lodged with Dundee City Council last year seeking permission to build 45 houses on the Pitalpin Street site.

These would be a mix of three and four-bedroom homes and would be for private sale.

Developers behind the plans – Dundee based H&H Properties UK – say the homes would “wrap around” the B-listed Pitalpin House and will be built on the site of the former mill which was demolished after being deemed unsafe.

Nineteen objections lodged

But the proposals have been met with 19 letters of objection – with the potential impact on trees and wildlife, the impact on residential amenities and privacy, and increased traffic and loss of parking among the issues raised.

Despite this, planning chiefs have recommended councillors approve the application when they meet for a planning committee meeting next week.

Writing in a supporting statement submitted with the application, H&H Properties said the development would not impact the surrounding area or the listed building.

Site of the proposed new housing development in Dundee. Image: Supplied.

The statement read: “The development will consist of 28 three-bedroom homes, 17 four-bed homes and a mix of detached and semi-detached units with associated access and landscaping.

“The proposed layout, scale and design of the development is sympathetic to the setting of Pitalpin House and will not detract from its appearance or setting whilst also incorporating existing landscape features and protected trees.”

H&H Properties has been behind a number of housing developments in Dundee in recent years including Macalpine Place, Old Glamis Road/Oban Terrace and the waterfront apartments.

More from Dundee

Demolition work has started on the old NCR building. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
First major step in construction of proposed new Dundee stadium as demolition starts on…
Kyle Falconer and Laura Wilde at Dundee Rep.
Dundee singer Kyle Falconer and partner say ‘emotional goodbye' to Broughty Ferry as couple…
An aerial view of how homes on the site of the former Hilltown Indoor Market could look. Image: Springfield
Major housing development at former Hilltown Indoor Market site could be built by 2027
Police at an incident on Eastwell Road in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Riot police and animal control van called to Dundee incident
Liam Smith
Brothers had bloody knife fight in Dundee street
Nicola Wojcik
Sleep-deprived driver crashed on A92 as she tried to get home to feed cat
Daniel Robertson, Dragon Pepper spray.
Dog breeder caught with illegal pepper spray after trashing Fife hotel room
The Old Glamis Road footbridge which needs significant refurbishment. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Dundee Kingsway footbridges require significant repairs as 'extensive deterioration' found
James Drinnan
Dundee man slashed victim from ear to mouth in SEVENTH knife crime
Professor Iain Gillespie, principal of Dundee University. Image: Supplied
Dundee University chief fears immigration rule changes could risk funding chaos

Conversation