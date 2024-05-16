Fife organic brewery secures licence for Dundee shop – as wine tastings and live music planned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Fife organic brewery secures licence for Dundee shop – as wine tastings and live music planned

The Fife brewery Futtle lodged proposals to open on Commercial Street earlier this year.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
Stephen Marshall and Lucy Hine are behind the organic brewery with plans for Dundee city centre.
Stephen Marshall and Lucy Hine from Futtle and the Dundee shop unit. Image: DC Thomson

A Fife organic brewery has secured an alcohol licence for its new bar and bottle shop planned for Dundee city centre.

Futtle, based in the East Neuk, is a step closer to setting up shop on Dundee’s Commercial Street after councillors gave them permission to sell alcohol on site.

Under the approved licence, the shop and bar will be allowed to open between 10am to 10pm daily for off-sales, and 11am until 10pm daily for on-sales.

The application also hinted at live performances at the new venue, as well as tasting sessions with guest winemakers.

The provisional licence was unanimously approved at a licencing committee meeting on Thursday.

Lucy Hine and Stephen Marshall, Futtle Bar and Brewery, Bowhouse, St Monans. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Futtle, which is located at the former stable block at Bowhouse, was founded by Lucy Hine and Stephen Marshall.

And the brewery, which makes “fully organic, farmhouse, foraged and wild beers” alongside small batch spirits, was recently highly commended at The Courier Food and Drink Awards.

Commercial Street unit empty since last year

The proposed location for the Dundee shop – 40 Commercial Street – was most recently occupied by Network Barber Club before it shut in July 2023.

According to The Courier’s retail tracker, Commercial Street has the highest vacancy rate of all streets in Dundee city centre with a third of units unoccupied.

40 Commercial Street in Dundee where organic brewery have submitted plans
40 Commercial Street, Dundee. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

Elsewhere in the city centre, lingerie store Ann Summers closed its doors on Reform Street last month and this month barber shop The Mantuary closed with immediate effect.

However, plans have been lodged to transform the former Kaspa’s dessert parlour on West Marketgait into a sports bar.

