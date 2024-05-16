Fife organic brewery secures licence for Dundee shop – as wine tastings and live music planned

A Fife organic brewery has secured an alcohol licence for its new bar and bottle shop planned for Dundee city centre.

Futtle, based in the East Neuk, is a step closer to setting up shop on Dundee’s Commercial Street after councillors gave them permission to sell alcohol on site.

Under the approved licence, the shop and bar will be allowed to open between 10am to 10pm daily for off-sales, and 11am until 10pm daily for on-sales.

The application also hinted at live performances at the new venue, as well as tasting sessions with guest winemakers.

The provisional licence was unanimously approved at a licencing committee meeting on Thursday.

Futtle, which is located at the former stable block at Bowhouse, was founded by Lucy Hine and Stephen Marshall.

And the brewery, which makes “fully organic, farmhouse, foraged and wild beers” alongside small batch spirits, was recently highly commended at The Courier Food and Drink Awards.

Commercial Street unit empty since last year

The proposed location for the Dundee shop – 40 Commercial Street – was most recently occupied by Network Barber Club before it shut in July 2023.

According to The Courier’s retail tracker, Commercial Street has the highest vacancy rate of all streets in Dundee city centre with a third of units unoccupied.

Elsewhere in the city centre, lingerie store Ann Summers closed its doors on Reform Street last month and this month barber shop The Mantuary closed with immediate effect.

However, plans have been lodged to transform the former Kaspa’s dessert parlour on West Marketgait into a sports bar.