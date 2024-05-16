NHS Tayside issues apology after van parks across two disabled bays outside hospital

NHS Tayside has issued an apology after one of its vans was spotted parked across two disabled bays outside a Dundee hospital.

Colin Brown, from Sussex, was visiting his elderly father at Royal Victoria Hospital shortly after noon on Monday when he spotted the offending vehicle – which did not appear to have a blue badge on display.

The 58-year-old said seeing the van “abandoned” across the bays was “disappointing”.

He also claimed a works van was parked in an ambulance bay.

Visitor ‘disappointed’ at NHS Tayside van parking

Colin said: “If there’s an expectation for the public to obey the rules at the hospital then why does this member of staff feel it is OK to abandon the van in spots reserved for blue badge holders?

“You’d expect everyone to follow the rules and it’s just ignorant to park across the way they have.”

NHS Tayside owns the grounds at the Jedburgh Road hospital but says the site management team does not police the grounds.

Colin, who is originally from Dundee, fears parking at the hospital will turn into a “free-for-all” as a result.

He added: “I initially complained to NHS Tayside about the member of staff and I expected the driver to be fined.

“But if they’re saying there’s no enforcement then it will just become a free-for-all.”

NHS Tayside apologise for disabled bay parking

A spokesperson for NHS Tayside said: “We have received a complaint in relation to parking at Royal Victoria Hospital which we are currently looking into.

“We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Earlier this year, fears were raised for the safety of elderly patients at the hospital as some wards experienced “months” of heating failures.