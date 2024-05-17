Calls to reopen fire-hit Dundee council flats as 2-year wait branded ‘shambles’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Calls to reopen fire-hit Dundee council flats as 2-year wait branded ‘shambles’

The block has become a "blight on the landscape".

By James Simpson
The St Columba Gardens flats have been empty since a fire in April 2022. Image: Supplied/James Simpson/DC Thomson
The St Columba Gardens flats have been empty since a fire in April 2022. Image: Supplied/James Simpson/DC Thomson

Locals have called for action to bring a block of Dundee council flats back into use more than two years after a fire.

Six homes at St Columba Gardens in St Mary’s have been abandoned since April 2022 when the building went up in flames.

Following the fire, residents said they felt “lucky to be alive” after the blaze tore through the close of the flats.

The building has been boarded up since, with locals hitting out at the lack of movement to bring the flats back into use.

Antony Flynn, who lives in a flat in the next block, says the properties have become an eyesore.

‘Given the housing issues, you’d think these flats would be ideal’

The 58-year-old said: “There were certainly signs of activity there in the months after the fire.

“A cabin was there for workers last year but that’s also been away for a while now.

“The gardens are overgrown and most of the windows remain boarded up.

“Given the issues with social housing, you’d like to think these two-bedroom flats would be ideal for folk.

“I have been surprised by the lack of movement to get them back up and running.”

The block is yet to re-open. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Another resident, who asked not to be named, also raised concerns about the state of the building.

She said: “We’ve had people visiting and asking, ‘When is that block reopening?’

“They’re all council flats.

“You’d think they are losing out on rent with them being empty for so long.

“As far as I can recollect, the houses themselves weren’t badly damaged, it was more the communal close.

“It certainly doesn’t look appealing at the moment and the gardens are not being maintained.”

The overgrown garden at the tenement. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

It is understood a child was reported to the authorities following a police investigation into the blaze, which was treated as deliberate.

Kevin Keenan, Labour councillor for the Strathmartine ward – whose call to declare a housing emergency in Dundee was turned down this week – branded the situation a “shambles”.

He said: “That’s over two years that six properties have been empty in Dundee.

“It only highlights further the housing emergency in the city.

“It’s a shambles that this has been allowed to happen – these homes need to be re-let.

“Having houses boarded up like this is a blight on the landscape.”

Council says fire-hit Dundee flats will be let after utility meters fitted

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “All building works at these properties are now complete.

“Out of the six tenants who were in the block, five have been permanently rehoused, with one due to return.

“Requests have been made to the utility company for new meters to be fitted, and when this has been completed, the properties will be available for let.”

