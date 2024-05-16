Hunt for Dundee ‘slasher’ as woman, 38, taken to hospital

Police are hunting for a suspected slasher in Dundee after a woman was taken to hospital following an attack.

Locals said Hilltown was “crawling with cops” after the assault on the 38-year-old near the junction with Stirling Street on Wednesday afternoon.

One man told The Courier the victim appeared to have been slashed, with police sealing off an area of Rosebank Street as part of their investigation.

The cordon was only in place for a short time, according to locals.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.25pm on Wednesday, police were called to a report of a 38-year-old woman having been assaulted in the Hilltown area of Dundee.

“She was taken to Ninewells Hospital and inquiries are ongoing to trace the person responsible.”