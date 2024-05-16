Dundee councillors call for reversal of housing crisis decision following national emergency declaration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee councillors call for reversal of housing crisis decision following national emergency declaration

The motion to declare a housing emergency in Dundee was rejected by the SNP administration two days before a national housing emergency was declared.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Dundee councillors have called on the SNP administration to reverse its decision not to declare a housing crisis following the Scottish Government’s announcement of a nationwide emergency days later.

A motion to declare a housing emergency, lodged by Labour Group leader Kevin Keenan, in Dundee was rejected by the SNP administration at a full council meeting on Monday.

However mere days later, on Wednesday, the Scottish Government announced a nationwide housing emergency during a Labour-led debate at Holyrood calling for the move.

Now the council’s opposition group leaders have called on the local SNP administration to reverse the decision, which they say has put it “at odds” with its own government.

Labour Group leader Kevin Keenan said: “It shows how out of touch the Dundee SNP administration is that it rejected my motion on Monday night calling for the city to declare a housing emergency – and just two days later its own government accepts that there is a housing emergency right across Scotland.

Councillor Kevin Keenan.

“Given the housing situation affecting so many Dundonians unable to secure affordable housing, it was astonishing that the SNP group opposed declaring a housing emergency.

“The stupidity of its position is now exposed as its own government declares a nationwide housing emergency.

Nearly 8000 on the waiting list

Liberal Democrat Group leader Fraser Macpherson added: “There are now nearly 8,000 people in Dundee on the housing waiting list – up over 700 since 2022.

“The housing situation facing so many of our citizens is really concerning and I was honestly astonished at the complacency of the SNP administration in claiming “nothing to see here” by not declaring a housing emergency.”

Both leaders have approached council chiefs to reverse the decision made by the council.

Cllr Fraser Macpherson asked for reasons behind the closure
Councillor Fraser MacPherson. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

At the same meeting on Monday, councillors approved a £4m scheme which will allow construction services to focus solely on the council’s housing stock for around five months.

It’s hoped the move will tackle the growing backlog of repairs and reduce the number of empty properties in the city to below pre-Covid levels.

Housing emergency just words

Speaking at the meeting, convener of the council’s neighbourhood regeneration, housing and estate management committee Mark Flynn said the plan was the action required to tackle the city’s housing problem.

He said: “I think the waiting list is a bit of a deception in some respects – we have 7,000 on the waiting list but we don’t have 7,000 homeless.

Councillor Mark Flynn. Image: Mhairi Edwrds, DC Thomson

“We have many in homes of that 7,000 and I think they are in relatively good homes, personally. I think declaring a housing emergency is very much just words.

“I’d like to see more action and I think you would agree the plan we have in front of us is action and that’s more important for myself.”

