Dundee DJ Hannah Laing lined up for city’s Euro 2024 fanzone

Dundee DJ Hannah Laing is set to perform at the city’s Euro 2024 fanzone.

The 29-year-old will take to the stage ahead of Scotland’s match against Switzerland on Wednesday June 19.

She will follow on from fellow Dundee musician Be Charlotte, who is scheduled to perform at the Riverside fan park before Scotland kick off the tournament against Germany.

Three gala fan park events will be held at Riverside Park to coincide with Scotland’s group matches on June 14, 19 and 23.

Thousands of fans are expected to flock to the city’s waterfront to watch the national team in action on a giant 48 square metre screen.

Successful year for Dundee DJ

Having reached the UK top 40 with the track Good Love last year, the Dundee DJ recently played two sold-out gigs at the Caird Hall in February.

And speaking ahead of the event, Hannah said the Euro 2024 fanzone would be last time she will get the play her hometown this year.

“When I got the call up to DJ at the fan park in Dundee, I was glad I was able to fit it in to my hectic summer touring schedule”, she said.

“I can’t wait to play in my home city whilst supporting my country. This is a great opportunity for under-18s to see me play as they don’t usually get the chance.

“This will be my last show in Dundee for a year. I have no doubt the atmosphere will be crazy, it’s going to be special.”

Tickets still on sale for city fanzone

As well as the musical entertainment, families at the Dundee Euro 2024 fanzone can also enjoy a funfair, street food, football skills challenges, face painting and bars.

And this includes activities from one of the UK’s leading footballing entertainers, Pitch Parade.

Tickets for the Dundee Euro 2024 fanzone are still available from the fan park website.