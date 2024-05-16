Sofa and tyres dumped at Dundee’s Camperdown Park as huge area left fire-damaged

Fly-tipping vandals have been branded a “disgrace” after dumping a sofa and tyres and setting fire to a large patch of land at Dundee’s Camperdown Park.

It’s thought the discarded items, which also include plant pots, wood, a mattress and bags of rubbish, were dumped overnight.

A large patch of grass nearby has been scorched after vandals set fire to other illegal tipping.

The latest fly-tipping at Camperdown comes days after other rubbish was found, blighting the park.

Locals have condemned those responsible.

Calls for stiffer penalties after Camperdown fly-tipping

Dundee man Jack McKeown said his dogs were lucky not to injure themselves while walking in the park on Thursday.

He described those responsible as a “disgrace” and called for stiffer penalties for anyone caught fly-tipping.

“I was walking my dogs in Camperdown Park and came across an old sofa, tyres and bags of rubbish,” Jack told The Courier.

“Nearby in one of the old bunkers were several bbqs, the remains of a fire and some other rubbish.

“My eight-month-old retriever went sniffing for food on the bbq and was lucky not to cut herself on broken glass and sharp metal.

“It’s a real disgrace.

“Fly-tipping is a difficult crime to prosecute but more resources need to be devoted to it and penalties stiffened up.

“A £5,000 minimum penalty for fly-tipping or three months in jail would help prevent it.”

Anyone caught illegally dumping could be issued a fixed-penalty notice with a report also submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Fines of up to £40,000 could be given to serious offenders.

Anyone witnessing the unauthorised dumping of rubbish is urged to report it to Dundee City Council via its website.

Are current punishments for fly-tipping harsh enough? What would be your approach to offenders? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.