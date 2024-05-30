Dundee University scraps FIVE masters courses as numbers dwindle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee University scraps FIVE masters courses as numbers dwindle

The decision to scrap the MDes Comics and Graphic Novels has been met with criticism, however, with some saying it could be detrimental to the city,

By Laura Devlin
Dundee University. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee University. Image: DC Thomson.

Dundee University has axed five masters courses for the next academic year amid dwindling student numbers.

The five courses, all taught at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design, have been scrapped by bosses after a review of the university portfolio.

These masters courses are:

  • MDes Comics and Graphic Novels
  • MSc Design for Healthcare
  • MFA Drawing
  • MFA Arts and Humanities
  • MSc Art Science and Visual Thinking

All information regarding the courses has been scrubbed from Dundee University’s website.

But the decision to scrap the MDes Comics and Graphic Novels, which launched in 2016, has been met with criticism from some in the industry, who say it could be detrimental to the city which is the home of the Beano and The Dandy.

‘You will lose people coming to Dundee’

One comic artist, who did not wished to be named, said: “As an art form, (comics) is really underrepresented and underfunded.

“And I feel like this is another nail in the coffin for it – not even the home of comics takes it seriously enough to dedicate time to a masters.

Dundee is home to some well loved comic book characters, from Oor Wullie to Dennis the Menace. Image: DC Thomson.

“I know so many young students who have come to Dundee specifically because it’s the home of comics and it has this amazing course.

“But why would people stay in Dundee to further their education if one of the main draws of it is no longer represented?

“If you remove that entry point for people to study it and then further their own career, you will lose all of these people.”

‘Alternative options available to applicants’

A spokesperson for Dundee University said: “We have recently completed a review of our portfolio of taught postgraduate programmes and have withdrawn some courses in DJCAD for next year, partly due to low applicant numbers at this point in the recruitment cycle.

“Alternative options have been made available to all applicants, and we continue to offer a great deal of flexibility across a wide range of programmes as we look forward to fostering the work of the next generation of students.

“The alternative programmes offered provide modules and teaching that were already shared with the withdrawn programmes, and students will still have access to these and to the same resources – including studios, technical workshops, internships, and specialist staff.”

Conversation