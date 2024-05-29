VIDEO: Dundee Morrisons ‘evacuated’ after store flooded by heavy rain

Shoppers at Morrisons in Dundee were evacuated after heavy rain flooded the store.

Footage shared with The Courier shows water streaming from the ceiling of the supermarket on Wednesday afternoon.

The Afton Way store was then allegedly shut to the public.

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms is currently in force covering Dundee.

One shopper told The Courier: “It was raining inside, but the staff stayed calm and professional.

“It happened at around 12.30pm.

“The store was evacuated and then closed.”

Morrisons has been contacted for comment.