Footballer from Dundee banned for five years after calling opponent ‘f***ing monkey’ in local match

A footballer from Dundee who spat on one opponent and hurled racist abuse at another has been banned for five years.

Kieran Roche, 25, was ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid work when he admitted the on-field assault.

Fiscal depute Michael Robertson told Dundee Sheriff Court Roche clashed with rival Jamie Sinclair during a match between Lochee Harp and Douglas in the local league on September 23 last year.

Mr Robertson told the court: “Mr Sinclair made a tackle against the accused, fouling him and causing him to fall to the ground.

“Mr Sinclair won the ball.

“The accused got up and exchanged verbals with the complainer.

“Mr Sinclair turned to walk away and continue with the game.

“The accused turned and spat on Mr Sinclair, striking him on the left shoulder.

“The complainer walked away and wiped his shirt.”

Racist comment

Mr Robertson continued: “Another player, Imran Madugu, observed the incident and went over.

“The accused called Mr Madugu a f***ing monkey.

“He was shocked at the use of that word, he was upset by it.

“There was then a skirmish between both teams and the coaches had to intervene to separate them.”

The prosecutor told the court one of the players told Douglas player Roche “you need to grow up” and the incident at Drumgeith football pitches in Dundee was reported to the police.

The match referee also filed a report to the league committee and Roche has been informed he has now been banned from playing in the league for five years.

Roche, of Bellisle Drive, Dundee, admitted assaulting Jamie Sinclair by spitting at him and causing alarm or distress to Mr Madugu by acting in a racially aggravated manner towards him.

