Footballer from Dundee banned for five years after calling opponent ‘f***ing monkey’ in local match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Footballer from Dundee banned for five years after calling opponent ‘f***ing monkey’ in local match

As well as being banned by his association, Kieran Roche was put on unpaid work by the court.

By Gordon Currie
Drumgeith Park
The incident happened at Drumgeith Park.

A footballer from Dundee who spat on one opponent and hurled racist abuse at another has been banned for five years.

Kieran Roche, 25, was ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid work when he admitted the on-field assault.

Fiscal depute Michael Robertson told Dundee Sheriff Court Roche clashed with rival Jamie Sinclair during a match between Lochee Harp and Douglas in the local league on September 23 last year.

Mr Robertson told the court: “Mr Sinclair made a tackle against the accused, fouling him and causing him to fall to the ground.

“Mr Sinclair won the ball.

“The accused got up and exchanged verbals with the complainer.

“Mr Sinclair turned to walk away and continue with the game.

“The accused turned and spat on Mr Sinclair, striking him on the left shoulder.

“The complainer walked away and wiped his shirt.”

Racist comment

Mr Robertson continued: “Another player, Imran Madugu, observed the incident and went over.

“The accused called Mr Madugu a f***ing monkey.

“He was shocked at the use of that word, he was upset by it.

“There was then a skirmish between both teams and the coaches had to intervene to separate them.”

The prosecutor told the court one of the players told Douglas player Roche “you need to grow up” and the incident at Drumgeith football pitches in Dundee was reported to the police.

The match referee also filed a report to the league committee and Roche has been informed he has now been banned from playing in the league for five years.

Roche, of Bellisle Drive, Dundee, admitted assaulting Jamie Sinclair by spitting at him and causing alarm or distress to Mr Madugu by acting in a racially aggravated manner towards him.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.