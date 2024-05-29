Tornado-shaped cloud spotted in Dundee as flooding hits Tayside and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Tornado-shaped cloud spotted in Dundee as flooding hits Tayside and Fife

The region has been hit by heavy rain and storms throughout Wednesday.

By Ben MacDonald
Funnel cloud spotted in Dundee
A funnel cloud formed over Dundee during the bad weather. Image: Graeme Grant

A Dundee resident spotted a tornado-shaped cloud over the city as heavy rain and flooding slowed down Tayside and Fife.

Rainfall descended over the region on Wednesday after The Met Office issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms.

Graeme Grant, 45, captured shots of the funnel cloud whizzing above the city.

He said: “It’s a bit crazy. I was just coming back from the gym and driving up the street. You see this tornado thing come down from the sky.

“I was thinking, is that my eyes? It looked like the stream that comes from a jet engine.

“It had a spout and it was rotating and was making its way to the ground.

“I don’t think it touched the ground, when that happens I think it’s called a funnel cloud. It looked quite cool anyway.”

The funnel cloud appeared over Dundee. Image: Graeme Grant

“I saw it from Ballumbie and it looked like it was over Fintry. There was a big thunder cloud that way I saw it from the east looking west.

“It was quite sunny this morning but it descended into chaos. It’s still raining now.
Morrisons had to shut because the roof was leaking. It’s been a bit crazy.”

Tayside and Fife hit by flooding

Perth and Kinross Council were forced to provide sand bags in Scone as flooding took place along Angus Road.

Brown and Blacks, a restaurant in the village, was forced to close early due to a leak entering the building.

Flooding also took place in Angus, with Forfar’s West High Street encountering high water levels on the road.

Flooding at Angus Road, Scone. Image: Supplied
A lorry attempts to drive through the Scone floods. Image: Supplied
Forfar’s West High Street encountered flooding. Image: Andrea Tait

In Fife, roads were either closed or restricted to one lane as surface water caused issues for drivers.

A fresh yellow warning was issued by the Met Office on Wednesday morning, with heavy rain set to fall until 4am on Thursday morning.

