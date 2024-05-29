Tornado-shaped cloud spotted in Dundee as flooding hits Tayside and Fife

A Dundee resident spotted a tornado-shaped cloud over the city as heavy rain and flooding slowed down Tayside and Fife.

Rainfall descended over the region on Wednesday after The Met Office issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms.

Graeme Grant, 45, captured shots of the funnel cloud whizzing above the city.

He said: “It’s a bit crazy. I was just coming back from the gym and driving up the street. You see this tornado thing come down from the sky.

“I was thinking, is that my eyes? It looked like the stream that comes from a jet engine.

“It had a spout and it was rotating and was making its way to the ground.

“I don’t think it touched the ground, when that happens I think it’s called a funnel cloud. It looked quite cool anyway.”

“I saw it from Ballumbie and it looked like it was over Fintry. There was a big thunder cloud that way I saw it from the east looking west.

“It was quite sunny this morning but it descended into chaos. It’s still raining now.

“Morrisons had to shut because the roof was leaking. It’s been a bit crazy.”

Tayside and Fife hit by flooding

Perth and Kinross Council were forced to provide sand bags in Scone as flooding took place along Angus Road.

Brown and Blacks, a restaurant in the village, was forced to close early due to a leak entering the building.

Flooding also took place in Angus, with Forfar’s West High Street encountering high water levels on the road.

In Fife, roads were either closed or restricted to one lane as surface water caused issues for drivers.

A fresh yellow warning was issued by the Met Office on Wednesday morning, with heavy rain set to fall until 4am on Thursday morning.