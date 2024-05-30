Dundee Olympia training pool fails to reopen after ‘short-term technical issue’ as closure extended

The training pool at the Olympia in Dundee is still shut following a “short-term technical issue”.

The 50m pool was closed on Tuesday after swimmers turned up to find it emptied of water.

It was due to reopen today, but a post on the Olympia Facebook page this morning confirmed it is closed with plans to reopen the pool at noon on Friday at noon.

Olympia training pool closure extended

It said: “Due to a short-term technical issue, our 50m training pool, which includes the activity pool and dive pool will continue to be unavailable.

“We are working hard to reinstate this pool and are currently projecting a reopening date of Friday, May 31 at 12pm.

“Alternative swimming provision is in place at our other pools including Lochee Leisure Centre, St Paul’s, Grove and Harris Swim and Sports Centres.

“Our leisure and toddler pools are open as normal as are all other facilities including the gym and activity room.

“We will provide a further update in due course and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

The entire leisure centre reopened in December after more than two years worth of repairs totalling £6 million.

The Courier has highlighted the series of issues to plague the Olympia since its December reopening.