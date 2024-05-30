Dundee Olympia training pool fails to reopen after ‘short-term technical issue’ as closure extended

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee Olympia training pool fails to reopen after ‘short-term technical issue’ as closure extended

The pool was shut on Tuesday after reportedly being emptied of water.

By Chloe Burrell
The Olympia training pool is still closed.
The Olympia training pool is still closed. Image: Leisure and Culture Dundee

The training pool at the Olympia in Dundee is still shut following a “short-term technical issue”.

The 50m pool was closed on Tuesday after swimmers turned up to find it emptied of water.

It was due to reopen today, but a post on the Olympia Facebook page this morning confirmed it is closed with plans to reopen the pool at noon on Friday at noon.

Olympia training pool closure extended

It said: “Due to a short-term technical issue, our 50m training pool, which includes the activity pool and dive pool will continue to be unavailable.

“We are working hard to reinstate this pool and are currently projecting a reopening date of Friday, May 31 at 12pm.

“Alternative swimming provision is in place at our other pools including Lochee Leisure Centre, St Paul’s, Grove and Harris Swim and Sports Centres.

“Our leisure and toddler pools are open as normal as are all other facilities including the gym and activity room.

“We will provide a further update in due course and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

The entire leisure centre reopened in December after more than two years worth of repairs totalling £6 million.

The Courier has highlighted the series of issues to plague the Olympia since its December reopening.

