Home News Dundee

Free school uniform exchange to be held in Dundee’s Overgate

Residents are being asked to donate good quality school kit to those in need.

By Ellidh Aitken
The Leith Collective founder Sara Thomson is hosting a uniform exchange in her Dundee shop. Image: The Leith Collective/Steven Brown/DC Thomson
The Leith Collective founder Sara Thomson is hosting a uniform exchange in her Dundee shop. Image: The Leith Collective/Steven Brown/DC Thomson

A free school uniform exchange is taking place in Dundee’s Overgate Shopping Centre on Saturday.

The exchange is being run by The Leith Collective, which opened in the upper mall earlier this month.

The shop showcases items produced by more than 400 artists and makers from across the country, with the aim of recycling and reusing items that would otherwise go to landfill.

The Leith Collective is calling on locals to donate good quality uniforms, shoes, schoolbags and lunchboxes to those in need.

Items will then be available for anyone to collect free of charge and with no questions asked.

Dundee shop to hold free school uniform exchange on Saturday

Sara Thomson, the founder of the community interest company, said: “The cost of living crisis is seemingly relentless, and there is now a generation of children growing up who have never known anything other than cut-backs and stressed out parents struggling to make ends meet.

“So, we’re taking action to help lighten the parent’s load by removing the expense of buying a new school uniform and helping the ‘cut-back kids’ get the best possible start to their education.”

Sara Thomson opening the Overgate store earlier this month. Image: McCosh Communications

The Leith Collective is in the upper mall of the Overgate next to Subway and is open from 10am to 6pm, seven days a week.

The school uniform exchange will take place throughout the day on Saturday, June 1.

The shop has previously asked creators in the Dundee area to get involved in showcasing their wares.

