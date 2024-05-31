Broughty Ferry Aldi opening date revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Broughty Ferry Aldi opening date revealed

The discount supermarket will open on Tom Johnston Road later this year.

By Andrew Robson
New Broughty Ferry Aldi opening date revealed
Artist impression of the new store. Image: Supplied

The exact opening date of the new Aldi supermarket in Broughty Ferry has been revealed.

The store, which is under construction on Tom Johnstone Road near Sainsbury’s, will welcome customers through its doors for the first time this summer.

Once open the store will become the discount retailer’s fourth supermarket in Dundee.

Broughty Ferry Aldi opening date

It has been confirmed the new Aldi store will open on Thursday, August 22 at 8am.

The supermarket is expected to employ around 35 people in total, with jobs advertised from last month.

Roles included a store cleaner, a store assistant, and a deputy manager’s position which pays up to £14.20 per hour.

The Tom Johnston Road Aldi in Broughty Ferry is currently under construction.
The Tom Johnston Road site is currently under construction. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

It comes as locals in Perth launched a petition after Tesco won a legal challenge blocking plans for a new Aldi at Pitheavlis.

Meanwhile, plans for a new Aldi in Arbroath took a step forward after the store secured an alcohol licence for the  Elliot development.

Aldi already has supermarkets in Dundee at The Stack Retail Park, on Myrekirk Road and on Arbroath Road.

More from Dundee

The Leith Collective founder Sara Thomson is hosting a uniform exchange in her Dundee shop. Image: The Leith Collective/Steven Brown/DC Thomson
Free school uniform exchange to be held in Dundee's Overgate
Mike Soutar Dundee Labour General Election
Dundee's Apprentice star Mike Soutar throws support behind Labour
Drumgeith Park
Footballer from Dundee banned for five years after calling opponent 'f***ing monkey' in local…
Dundee's Low Emission Zone is now in force. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee LEZ: Here’s how to avoid a £60 fine
4
Avril Anderson in her garden in Dryburgh, Dundee, which sits next to the bee hives. Image: Supplied
Dundee woman slams neighbour's four beehives that produce 'swarms sounding like a race car'
4
Courier News - Dundee - Sheanne Mulholland story - CR0036741 - Broughty Ferry splash park to talk to and photograph families there talking about the splash park still being closed. Council were supposed to reopen it last year but it's still not open and has no date to reopen. Needing pics of 3 families including feature image. Picture Shows; general view of the Broughty Ferry Splash Park, Castle Green, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 05th July 2022, Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Broughty Ferry Castle Green play park set to shut as £200k refurbishment project gets…
13
Supervisor Adam Flynn, manager Ian Plenderleith and director Andrew McMahon raise a glass to the opening of Top Dog Sports Bar.
First look inside new Dundee sports bar with 12 TV screens that opens this…
Low emissions dundee
Dundee LEZ: All you need to know as £60 fines start
20
The Olympia training pool is still closed.
Dundee Olympia training pool fails to reopen after 'short-term technical issue' as closure extended
2
Invergowrie resident Fraser Duncan and map of Swallow Rounsabout improvements.
Swallow Roundabout roadworks: Relief for daytime drivers but fears of Invergowrie 'rat run' at…