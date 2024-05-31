Broughty Ferry Aldi opening date revealed

The exact opening date of the new Aldi supermarket in Broughty Ferry has been revealed.

The store, which is under construction on Tom Johnstone Road near Sainsbury’s, will welcome customers through its doors for the first time this summer.

Once open the store will become the discount retailer’s fourth supermarket in Dundee.

Broughty Ferry Aldi opening date

It has been confirmed the new Aldi store will open on Thursday, August 22 at 8am.

The supermarket is expected to employ around 35 people in total, with jobs advertised from last month.

Roles included a store cleaner, a store assistant, and a deputy manager’s position which pays up to £14.20 per hour.

It comes as locals in Perth launched a petition after Tesco won a legal challenge blocking plans for a new Aldi at Pitheavlis.

Meanwhile, plans for a new Aldi in Arbroath took a step forward after the store secured an alcohol licence for the Elliot development.

Aldi already has supermarkets in Dundee at The Stack Retail Park, on Myrekirk Road and on Arbroath Road.