Dundee Olympia training pool reopens after three-day closure

The Dundee Olympia training pool has reopened after a three-day closure caused by a “short-term technical issue”.

The 50m pool was shut on Tuesday when swimmers arrived to find it emptied of water.

It was originally due to reopen on Thursday, but the closure was extended.

A post on Facebook confirmed the reopening on Friday.

It said: “Following a short-term technical issue, our 50m training pool, which includes the activity pool and dive pool, will reopen today (Friday, May 31) at 12pm.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience.”

The leisure centre reopened in December 2023 after two years of repairs that cost more than £6million.

In February, the leisure and toddler pool was shut for three months after a metal rod nearly hit swimmers.

The Courier has highlighted the issues plaguing the Olympia since its December reopening.