Dundee Couple accused of Dundee dine-and-dash identified by police The pair were accused of fleeing the Birkhill Inn without paying their bill. By Chloe Burrell May 31 2024, 8:02pm May 31 2024, 8:02pm The Birkhill Inn in Dundee. Image: Google Street View A man and woman have been identified by police following a dine-and-dash incident in Dundee. The pair are accused of fleeing the Birkhill Inn without paying for their meal. The Birkhill Inn earlier this month claimed the duo enjoyed a three-course meal and alcoholic drinks before running off – leaving a £105 bill in their wake. They are also accused of carrying out a similar incident at Davie's Ice Cream Parlour in Lochee – although this has not been reported to police. A man, 33, and woman, 47, have now been identified as part of an investigation. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "On Monday, May 13, 2024, we received a report that customers had not paid for a meal at a restaurant in Birkhill. "Following inquiries, a 33-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman are both subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal."