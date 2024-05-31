Couple accused of Dundee dine-and-dash identified by police

A man and woman have been identified by police following a dine-and-dash incident in Dundee.

The pair are accused of fleeing the Birkhill Inn without paying for their meal.

The Birkhill Inn earlier this month claimed the duo enjoyed a three-course meal and alcoholic drinks before running off – leaving a £105 bill in their wake.

They are also accused of carrying out a similar incident at Davie’s Ice Cream Parlour in Lochee – although this has not been reported to police.

A man, 33, and woman, 47, have now been identified as part of an investigation.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Monday, May 13, 2024, we received a report that customers had not paid for a meal at a restaurant in Birkhill.

“Following inquiries, a 33-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman are both subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal.”