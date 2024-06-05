Extra street cleaners and more bins included in Dundee council’s £200k plan to clean up city

More street cleaners and additional litter bins will be deployed in Dundee as part of the council’s £200,000 plan to clean up the city.

Local authority leader John Alexander confirmed last month that additional funding had been earmarked to go towards improving Dundee.

His pledge came after an exclusive survey carried out by The Courier found more than half of respondents felt the cleanliness of the city’s High Street was “poor” or “very poor”.

The money was earmarked for a range of activities that will “positively contribute” to Dundee’s environment and make it more attractive.

And council chiefs have now confirmed what the money will be spent on over the course of the current financial year.

Five measures to be funded with the cash

In a paper which will go before councillors on the climate, environment, and biodiversity committee on Monday, it was detailed that the finances will support five different activities.

These are:

£65k will be spent on recruiting four temporary street cleaning staff on a six month contract. They will be deployed in the city centre.

Dundee cleanliness ‘taken a dip’

Speaking at The Courier’s High Street Summit, held at Meadowside in May, John Alexander admitted cleanliness in Dundee had “taken a dip”.

“Recognition of that, and doing something about it is what everyone wants to see,” he said.

“We are bringing in external contractors and ‘street scrubbers’ (to clean the ‘stickiness’ from the pavement).

“But also work in replacing the planters, removing graffiti, dressing shops which are looking tired.

“So there will be £200,000 directed toward the environment, for more staff and more equipment.”