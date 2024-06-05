Extra street cleaners and more bins included in Dundee council’s £200k plan to clean up city

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Extra street cleaners and more bins included in Dundee council’s £200k plan to clean up city

Local authority leader John Alexander confirmed last month that additional funding had been earmarked to go towards improving Dundee.

By Laura Devlin
Dundee City Council has pledged extra money to clean up the city. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Dundee City Council has pledged extra money to clean up the city. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

More street cleaners and additional litter bins will be deployed in Dundee as part of the council’s £200,000 plan to clean up the city.

Local authority leader John Alexander confirmed last month that additional funding had been earmarked to go towards improving Dundee.

His pledge came after an exclusive survey carried out by The Courier found more than half of respondents felt the cleanliness of the city’s High Street was “poor” or “very poor”.

The money was earmarked for a range of activities that will “positively contribute” to Dundee’s environment and make it more attractive.

And council chiefs have now confirmed what the money will be spent on over the course of the current financial year.

Five measures to be funded with the cash

In a paper which will go before councillors on the climate, environment, and biodiversity committee on Monday, it was detailed that the finances will support five different activities.

These are:

  • £65k will be spent on recruiting four temporary street cleaning staff on a six month contract. They will be deployed in the city centre.
  • £30k will be spent on the external hire of a sweeping contractor. This is a city wide initiative.
  • £30k will be spent on hiring a deck scrubber to be deployed in the city centre and district shopping centres.
  • £30k will go towards supporting community clean ups, citywide skip provision and waste disposal.
  • £45k will go towards the purchase of litter bins for the city.

Dundee cleanliness ‘taken a dip’

Speaking at The Courier’s High Street Summit, held at Meadowside in May, John Alexander admitted cleanliness in Dundee had “taken a dip”.

“Recognition of that, and doing something about it is what everyone wants to see,” he said.

John Alexander speaking at The Courier’s High Street Summit last month. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“We are bringing in external contractors and ‘street scrubbers’ (to clean the ‘stickiness’ from the pavement).

“But also work in replacing the planters, removing graffiti, dressing shops which are looking tired.

“So there will be £200,000 directed toward the environment, for more staff and more equipment.”

More from Dundee

Dundee City Council has pledged extra money to clean up the city. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Dundee 'in play' for Labour in general election, Anas Sarwar says
2
Mark Ward
Man to stand trial accused of murdering Dundee taxi driver
The Olympia centre was closed in October 2021.
Cause of latest Dundee Olympia pool closure revealed amid calls for review of how…
Glasgow High Court sign
Fife property manager raped woman at holiday lodge by Dundee
Taylor Swift, Beyonce and Tom Cruise have all been linked to Tayside and Fife.
8 rumours involving A-list celebrities in Tayside and Fife
Dundee City Council has pledged extra money to clean up the city. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Gang of youths 'in balaclavas' steal vapes after 'charging' into Dundee shop
Melissa White
Dundee driver sentenced for causing carer life-threatening injuries
Dundee Fun Factory to close
Dundee soft play centre The Fun Factory set to shut
2
Dundee City Council has pledged extra money to clean up the city. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Dundee man writes '5,000-word essay' to help his favourite bar win top Scottish award
Hayley Kenyon
Dundee shoplifter's dirty needle crimes branded 'abhorrent' - by her own lawyer

Conversation