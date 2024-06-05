Car destroyed in early morning Dundee fire

A car has been destroyed in an early-morning fire in Dundee.

Firefighters were called to South Road, near the junction with Arran Drive, just before 6am on Wednesday.

Onlookers said they saw flames shooting from the car and the road was shut while crews worked at the scene.

Police Scotland are investigating the blaze which took place just outside a row of tenements in Charleston.

Flames ‘shooting from car’ in South Road blaze

One woman, who did not want to be named, said the road was closed for up to an hour.

She said: “The first thing we knew about the fire was seeing the emergency services outside in the street.

“It was a passing bus passenger who alerted the emergency services.

“Police closed the road off for around an hour. The car is really badly damaged.”

Another resident said: “I was already up and saw the flames shooting from the car and then the next thing the police and fire service were here.

“There was another vehicle fire here just a short while ago.”

The fire service confirmed it was called to the scene at 5.48am and left at 6.22am.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 5.50am on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, we received a report of a vehicle fire in South Road, Dundee.

“Inquiries are ongoing and anyone who witnessed anything suspicious is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting 0503 of June 5, 2024.”

On Monday night, a house in the Kirkton area of the city was destroyed in a fire.