Dundee Dundee Pride 2024: Best pictures as thousands descend on the city There was a carnival atmosphere on Saturday as Pride returned to the city. Dundee Pride 2024 was full of love and pride. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson By Andrew Robson June 16 2024, 12:40pm June 16 2024, 12:40pm Thousands of people turned out on Saturday to celebrate Dundee Pride 2024. Revellers enjoyed a carnival atmosphere as they paraded through the city centre then enjoyed the Pride Village at Slessor Gardens. Acts and performers including Brooke Brown, Pete Smith and DJ Jordy Joans entertained crowds while there were plenty of food, drink and crafts stalls to grab a treat from. The Courier's photographer Kenny Smith/DC Thomson was there to capture the best moments from Dundee Pride 2024. A sparkly Joy Melville at Slessor Gardens. Maya (6) and Cleo (5) from Wormit join in the parade. Proud to celebrate! The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. Endless smiles at Dundee Pride 2024! Rainbow vibes at Dundee Pride 2024! Team Abertay ready to go! Celebrating diversity and inclusion at Dundee Pride 2024! Lee Lou and Prima the cyclops @wallowmire and @martymidnight on instagram. Shining bright with pride! Pride March 2024 was incredible! All ages were there to celebrate Dundee Pride. Bright and bold Pride face paint! Natasha White Arbroath with Ollie the dog. Proudly wearing my pride on my skin. There was a range of very vibrant outfits at Dundee Pride. The NCR Atleos team all ready to go. Proud to be celebrating Dundee Pride. Pride outfits were on point! Pride vibes only! Here to enjoy and celebrate Dundee Pride 2024. Embracing Dundee Pride! Danielle Hilldebrand and Erin Desborough from Laurencekirk. Khloe Willis and Lorel McWhirter Busby. Lasvo Vexx from Dundee. Having a great time at pride.
