Dundee Pride 2024: Best pictures as thousands descend on the city

Thousands of people turned out on Saturday to celebrate Dundee Pride 2024.

Revellers enjoyed a carnival atmosphere as they paraded through the city centre then enjoyed the Pride Village at Slessor Gardens.

Acts and performers including Brooke Brown, Pete Smith and DJ Jordy Joans entertained crowds while there were plenty of food, drink and crafts stalls to grab a treat from.

The Courier’s photographer Kenny Smith/DC Thomson was there to capture the best moments from Dundee Pride 2024.