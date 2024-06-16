Dundee Pride 2024: Best pictures as thousands descend on the city

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee Pride 2024: Best pictures as thousands descend on the city

There was a carnival atmosphere on Saturday as Pride returned to the city.

Dundee Pride 2024 was full of love and pride. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Dundee Pride 2024 was full of love and pride. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Andrew Robson

Thousands of people turned out on Saturday to celebrate Dundee Pride 2024.

Revellers enjoyed a carnival atmosphere as they paraded through the city centre then enjoyed the Pride Village at Slessor Gardens.

Acts and performers including Brooke Brown, Pete Smith and DJ Jordy Joans entertained crowds while there were plenty of food, drink and crafts stalls to grab a treat from.

The Courier’s photographer Kenny Smith/DC Thomson was there to capture the best moments from Dundee Pride 2024.

 

A sparkly Joy Melville at Slessor Gardens.
Maya (6) and Cleo (5) from Wormit join in the parade.
Proud to celebrate!
The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.
Endless smiles at Dundee Pride 2024!
Rainbow vibes at Dundee Pride 2024!
Team Abertay ready to go!
Celebrating diversity and inclusion at Dundee Pride 2024!
Lee Lou and Prima the cyclops @wallowmire and @martymidnight on instagram.
Shining bright with pride!
Pride March 2024 was incredible!
All ages were there to celebrate Dundee Pride.
Bright and bold Pride face paint!
Natasha White Arbroath with Ollie the dog.
Proudly wearing my pride on my skin.
There was a range of very vibrant outfits at Dundee Pride.
The NCR Atleos team all ready to go.
Proud to be celebrating Dundee Pride.
Pride outfits were on point!
Pride vibes only!
Here to enjoy and celebrate Dundee Pride 2024.
Embracing Dundee Pride!
Danielle Hilldebrand and Erin Desborough from Laurencekirk.
Khloe Willis and Lorel McWhirter Busby.
Lasvo Vexx from Dundee.
Having a great time at pride.

More from Dundee

Heavenly Desserts will take over the former Mazaj restaurant on Reform Street. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson/Cartwright Communications
Opening date for new Dundee dessert restaurant revealed
Hopeful fans at the start of the game. Image: Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson
Best pictures from Dundee's Euro 2024 fan zone as supporters defiantly sing 'no Scotland,…
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2024 list
King's Birthday Honours 2024: Full list of recipients in Tayside, Fife and Stirling
2
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Professor Geoffrey Gadd awarded OBE Picture shows; Professor Geoffrey Gadd . N/A. Supplied by University of Dundee Date; Unknown
Dundee professor and dad of Fife's Baby Reindeer star recognised in King's Birthday Honours
Scotland fans in the stands before the Euro 2024 Germany v Scotland match at Munich Football Arena in Munich, Germany. Image: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire
Scotland fan from Dundee hospitalised in Germany after crash on wrong side of road
Man threatens boys at Dundee bus stop
Man seen 'acting in a threatening manner towards a child' at Dundee bus stop
The new Verdant Terrace at the Malmaison Dundee. Image: Alan Richardson
First look at revamped Malmaison Dundee outdoor terrace with 'exclusive' cocktail menu
Events team members Kris Stuart and Lucy Hay at the fan park. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
First look at Dundee Euro 2024 fan zone as Scotland gears up for tournament…
5
Underground on South Tay Street in Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Dundee nightclub shutting to 'make way for brand new concept'
Tom King was onboard the 22 service. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Disgust as Dundee pensioner's wallet stolen on bus moments after withdrawing pension
6

Conversation