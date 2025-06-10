Dundee Pride 2025: All you need to know including parade route, line-up and weather

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee Pride 2025: All you need to know including parade route, line-up and weather

The event takes place on Saturday throughout the city centre and at Slessor Gardens.

Dundee Pride returns this weekend. Image: Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Ben MacDonald & Neil Henderson

Thousands of people are expected to enjoy Dundee Pride this weekend – and we have all you need to know ahead of the celebrations.

The 2025 event takes place on Saturday June 14 to honour the city’s LGBTQ+ community.

As well as the annual Pride march and performances across three stages in Slessor Gardens, there will be stalls and workshops.

Last year’s event was enjoyed by huge crowds who added plenty of colour to the city centre.

Dundee Pride 2025 parade route

The event will kick off with a parade through the city centre on Saturday morning.

Those taking part in the parade are asked to gather at the Steeple Church, next to the Overgate, from 10am.

Dundee Pride 2025 parade route.
Dundee Pride 2025 parade route. mage: Dundee Pride

The parade will make its way past City Square, up Reform Street, past The McManus towards the Wellgate, and down Murraygate and Castle Street before ending at Slessor Gardens, where the event will continue throughout the afternoon.

Groups must register their participation on the Dundee Pride website.

Who is on the line-up for this year’s event?

This year’s event will be headlined by Cheryl Hole, who appeared in the first series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, along with singer and actress Claire Sweeney.

More acts are set to be announced.

Performers will appear on three stages – the main stage, the queer stage and the dance tent.

Do you need tickets for Dundee Pride 2025?

Dundee Pride is free to attend, with tickets available to book online, although the charity that organises the event also welcomes donations.

There is an option to purchase separate tickets for the march and Slessor Gardens, as well as combined tickets.

Dundee Pride is a free ticketed event. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

There is the opportunity to buy comfort package tickets, allowing you to enter the comfort zone in Slessor Gardens with extra facilities.

Priced at £20.76, this ticket gives you access to separate toilets, a bar and seating.

What is the weather forecast?

The Met Office forecast shows there may be light showers throughout the day in Dundee, changing to sunny intervals by early evening.

Temperatures will reach a high of 19°C, but it will feel more like 15°C for the majority of the day.

  • Look out for The Courier’s gallery capturing some of the best moments from Dundee Pride this weekend

