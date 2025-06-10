Dundee Pride 2025: All you need to know including parade route, line-up and weather

Thousands of people are expected to enjoy Dundee Pride this weekend – and we have all you need to know ahead of the celebrations.

The 2025 event takes place on Saturday June 14 to honour the city’s LGBTQ+ community.

As well as the annual Pride march and performances across three stages in Slessor Gardens, there will be stalls and workshops.

Last year’s event was enjoyed by huge crowds who added plenty of colour to the city centre.

Dundee Pride 2025 parade route

The event will kick off with a parade through the city centre on Saturday morning.

Those taking part in the parade are asked to gather at the Steeple Church, next to the Overgate, from 10am.

The parade will make its way past City Square, up Reform Street, past The McManus towards the Wellgate, and down Murraygate and Castle Street before ending at Slessor Gardens, where the event will continue throughout the afternoon.

Groups must register their participation on the Dundee Pride website.

Who is on the line-up for this year’s event?

This year’s event will be headlined by Cheryl Hole, who appeared in the first series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, along with singer and actress Claire Sweeney.

More acts are set to be announced.

Performers will appear on three stages – the main stage, the queer stage and the dance tent.

Do you need tickets for Dundee Pride 2025?

Dundee Pride is free to attend, with tickets available to book online, although the charity that organises the event also welcomes donations.

There is an option to purchase separate tickets for the march and Slessor Gardens, as well as combined tickets.

There is the opportunity to buy comfort package tickets, allowing you to enter the comfort zone in Slessor Gardens with extra facilities.

Priced at £20.76, this ticket gives you access to separate toilets, a bar and seating.

What is the weather forecast?

The Met Office forecast shows there may be light showers throughout the day in Dundee, changing to sunny intervals by early evening.

Temperatures will reach a high of 19°C, but it will feel more like 15°C for the majority of the day.