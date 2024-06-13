Mystery over Dundee woman standing for election under YouTube star’s name

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mystery over Dundee woman standing for election under YouTube star’s name

Niko Omilana's name is registered in 11 constituencies across the UK, including Dundee Central.

By Alasdair Clark
Niko Omilana Dundee
Niko Omilana and Olivia Dewar. Image: PA/Supplied

A mystery Dundee woman is standing in the general election under the name of internet prankster Niko Omilana.

Independent contenders using Mr Omilana’s name are registered to stand in at least 11 constituencies — including Dundee Central.

Electoral law means someone can only stand in one constituency, and candidates must confirm this on their nomination papers.

But The Courier has identified local resident Olivia Dewar as the person standing for election using the YouTuber’s name.

Olivia Dewar Dundee
Olivia Dewar in 2022. Image: Supplied

In the list of candidates for the election, Ms Dewar is said to be known as Niko Omilana.

A number of people who nominated Mr Omilana share the same second name as Ms Dewar, and an online election guide links to her social media accounts.

Several of those who nominated the candidate in Dundee Central are also friends with Ms Dewar on Facebook.

Who is mystery Dundonian?

Ms Dewar, who has her place of employment listed as the Boat Brae in Newport, did not respond to requests for comment.

It is not known if she has formally changed her name to stand as Niko Omilana but her social media accounts remain under Olivia Dewar.

In a video posted across his various social media channels, Mr Omilana said he had “decided to run for Prime Minister” and would “remove” Rishi Sunak from the political world.

YouTuber Niko Omilana has brand deals with Cadbury’s and restaurant chain Wagamama’s. Image: PA

He has more than seven million subscribers on YouTube and millions more followers across other platforms.

He is known for his prank-style videos, including “fake employee” clips where he pretends to work at various businesses including McDonald’s, Apple, Subway, Asda, Ikea and Tesco.

He has had a range of brand deals with the likes of Wagamama and Cadbury.

In 2021, Mr Omilana got nearly 50,000 votes in the London Mayoral election, coming fifth as the top independent candidate.

Electoral Commission ‘aware’ same person nominated in 11 constituencies

He attempted to stand in the same election this year but was barred because his nomination papers were found to be invalid.

The Electoral Commission, which oversees elections in the UK, said: “We are aware that the same person has been nominated as a candidate in a number of constituencies at the general election.

Candidates must confirm in their nomination papers that they are not standing in any other constituency.

“It is an offence for an individual to provide false information on nomination papers when applying to stand as a candidate, including to falsely confirm that they are not standing in another constituency.

Voters will head to the polls on July 4. Image: PA

“If that has occurred, it would be a matter for the police to consider.”

Police Scotland says it is aware the same person has been nominated in a number of constituencies.

Superintendent Chris Stewart said: “It is an offence for an individual to provide false information on nomination papers when applying to stand as a candidate, including to falsely confirm that they are not standing in another constituency.

“Currently no electoral offences have been identified. Should this position change further consideration will be given at that time.’’

Under electoral law, returning officers must take the details provided in candidate nomination forms at face value, and accept the nomination if it meets the requirements.

They do not have the power to investigate or research the information provided by the candidate.

The Electoral Commission says candidates do not need to show ID when submitting their nomination papers.

Conversation