Dundee Best pictures from day three of Dundee University graduations 2024 Students received their degrees across two ceremonies on Thursday. Graduations at Caird Hall in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson By Andrew Robson & heatherfowlie June 20 2024, 3:47pm Hundreds more students have received their degrees during the Dundee Univerity summer graduations. Law, education, humanities and psychology students all took part in the ceremonies at the Caird Hall on Thursday. Students have been celebrating throughout the week – with ceremonies already taking place on Tuesday and Wednesday. In total 4,175 students will receive their degrees this week. Our photographer Kim Cessford was there to capture day three of the Dundee University graduations 2024. The procession leaves following the ceremony at Caird Hall in Dundee. Graduating with a Master of Law – Bahar Bagi. David Adurojaiye graduates with a Masters in Sustainability and poses for a picture with his family. The Hogh School of Dundee Pipe Band provided a guard of honour. New degree, new opportunities. Friends who all graduated in Psychology today! Friends who all graduated in Psychology posed up for a quick picture! Posing for that special picture at Caird Hall. Hugs of joy. Imesha Siriwardena graduates today with a Masters in Education! From student to graduate, a new chapter begins. Another picture for the family record. Proud family- Stuart, Corinne and Jo Murray celebrate Jo graduating in Psychology. Samuel Ozoemena, Ogechi and Chigozie Amaechi celebrating their graduation! Kerri Fleming and Nicole Melville both graduated in Community Education with Honours! Beverly Murangana and Taffie Senga walking out of Caird Hall. Pierre Courcier, Catriona, Anna and Geoff Mandsley, celebrating Anna's graduation. Vishwa, Millie and Imesha Magalage posing up for a family photo! Megan Airns, Leah Ivanod, Weronika Starzyk, Deanna Chan and Louise Scott all graduated today! Large crowds of family, friends and graduates in Dundee. Lucy Carbray-Johnston who graduated in History and Psychology, has a wave for the camera! Kamil Kraska has graduated with an MA in Philosophy and International Relations. Education is not the end, but the beginning. Next stop: the real world! Success is a journey, not a destination. Kerri Fleming and Nicole Melville capturing some memories after the ceremony.
