Best pictures from day three of Dundee University graduations 2024

Hundreds more students have received their degrees during the Dundee Univerity summer graduations.

Law, education, humanities and psychology students all took part in the ceremonies at the Caird Hall on Thursday.

Students have been celebrating throughout the week – with ceremonies already taking place on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In total 4,175 students will receive their degrees this week.

Our photographer Kim Cessford was there to capture day three of the Dundee University graduations 2024.