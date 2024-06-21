Six breakdowns and 50 ‘technical issues’ hit Stagecoach Tayside and Fife buses in just one week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Six breakdowns and 50 ‘technical issues’ hit Stagecoach Tayside and Fife buses in just one week

A total of 15 services were delayed or cancelled by the operator on Thursday alone.

By Ellidh Aitken
A Stagecoach 73A bus
Stagecoach buses in Tayside and Fife have been hit with 50 'technical issues' in just one week. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Stagecoach buses in Tayside and Fife have been hit with 50 “technical issues” and at least six breakdowns in just one week.

A total of 15 services were delayed or cancelled by the operator on Thursday alone due to “technical issues”, according to posts on social media site X.

And more than 200 services have been affected by either “technical issues” or “technical faults” so far in June.

There have also been at least six breakdowns reported in Fife this month on the Facebook page Fife Jammer Locations.

This included one broken-down bus that was seen releasing smoke in Kirkcaldy.

Stagecoach apologies for ‘inconvenience and disruption’ due to vehicle faults

Stagecoach East Scotland has apologised for disruption, stating it regularly operates more than 99% of its scheduled services.

A spokesperson said: “We are scheduled to operate almost two million miles every month across the east of Scotland and are regularly operating over 99% of that scheduled mileage.

“Like all public transport operators, our vehicles can suffer faults from time to time and we sincerely apologise for the inconvenience and disruption this causes our customers.

“We’ve invested heavily in our fleet of vehicles over the last two years with further multi-million-pound investment in 46 new vehicles by the end of 2024.”

Stagecoach has apologised for the disruption. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The Courier has previously investigated why Tayside and Fife Stagecoach buses have so many “technical issues” and what the term means.

In January, the bus company blamed “inclement weather” and said its fleet had been impacted by frozen doors, brakes and air systems.

Stagecoach also said damage was caused by untreated roads and displaced trees and branches.

The operator announced on Wednesday that several services would be withdrawn in Fife in a major shake-up.

The move comes after changes to Stagecoach services in both Perthshire and Angus

