Six breakdowns and 50 ‘technical issues’ hit Stagecoach Tayside and Fife buses in just one week

Stagecoach buses in Tayside and Fife have been hit with 50 “technical issues” and at least six breakdowns in just one week.

A total of 15 services were delayed or cancelled by the operator on Thursday alone due to “technical issues”, according to posts on social media site X.

And more than 200 services have been affected by either “technical issues” or “technical faults” so far in June.

There have also been at least six breakdowns reported in Fife this month on the Facebook page Fife Jammer Locations.

This included one broken-down bus that was seen releasing smoke in Kirkcaldy.

Stagecoach apologies for ‘inconvenience and disruption’ due to vehicle faults

Stagecoach East Scotland has apologised for disruption, stating it regularly operates more than 99% of its scheduled services.

A spokesperson said: “We are scheduled to operate almost two million miles every month across the east of Scotland and are regularly operating over 99% of that scheduled mileage.

“Like all public transport operators, our vehicles can suffer faults from time to time and we sincerely apologise for the inconvenience and disruption this causes our customers.

“We’ve invested heavily in our fleet of vehicles over the last two years with further multi-million-pound investment in 46 new vehicles by the end of 2024.”

The Courier has previously investigated why Tayside and Fife Stagecoach buses have so many “technical issues” and what the term means.

In January, the bus company blamed “inclement weather” and said its fleet had been impacted by frozen doors, brakes and air systems.

Stagecoach also said damage was caused by untreated roads and displaced trees and branches.

The operator announced on Wednesday that several services would be withdrawn in Fife in a major shake-up.

The move comes after changes to Stagecoach services in both Perthshire and Angus