Queues as Kings Cross roundabout in Dundee closed due to broken-down vehicle

A Dundee roundabout is currently closed due to a broken-down vehicle.

Dundee City Council confirmed on Thursday that a roundabout on the Kingsway is closed for safety reasons.

Clepington Road is fully shut from Kings Cross Interchange for a distance of 100m along the road in a southerly direction.

The Kingsway westbound slip road onto Kings Cross Interchange and Kings Cross Road is closed for southbound traffic.

Diversions are in place.