Dundee Queues as Kings Cross roundabout in Dundee closed due to broken-down vehicle Diversions are in place. By Chloe Burrell June 27 2024, 5:43pm June 27 2024, 5:43pm The King's Cross roundabout in Dundee. Image: Google Street View A Dundee roundabout is currently closed due to a broken-down vehicle. Dundee City Council confirmed on Thursday that a roundabout on the Kingsway is closed for safety reasons. Clepington Road is fully shut from Kings Cross Interchange for a distance of 100m along the road in a southerly direction. The Kingsway westbound slip road onto Kings Cross Interchange and Kings Cross Road is closed for southbound traffic. Diversions are in place.
