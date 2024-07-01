Dundee Gladiators star Sheli McCoy makes emotional return to her Fife primary school

Dundee Gladiators star Sheli McCoy has made an emotional return to her Fife primary school.

Sheli, who plays Sabre in the rebooted BBC series, visited Ceres Primary School last week.

She spoke to pupils about “being whoever you want to be when you grow up”.

In a post on Instagram, the SweatBox Dundee gym owner wrote: “A moment in life.

“I went back to my old primary school last week and met the entire school (it’s only little) in our assembly hall to talk to them about being whoever you want to be when you grow up.

“I was overwhelmed with how it felt to be back in those little classrooms and the playground I’ve grown up in.

“I’m so grateful to be given these moments as opportunities from the position I’ve been given and I’ll never take for granted the privilege of meeting your children and your grandchildren, and being part of their inspirations for future health, fitness and strength.

“Thank you everyone at Ceres Primary, it honestly meant more to me than you know.”

The BBC confirmed earlier this year that Sheli will return for the second series of Gladiators.

She was forced to go into recovery after tearing her hamstring during filming of the first series.

In March, Sheli told The Courier that there are still “one or two things” which are a “stretch too far” due to the injury.

