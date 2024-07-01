Dundee Gladiators star Sheli McCoy makes emotional return to her Fife primary school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee Gladiators star Sheli McCoy makes emotional return to her Fife primary school

TV's Sabre spoke to pupils about "being whoever you want to be when you grow up".

By Ellidh Aitken
Sheli McCoy visiting Ceres Primary School. Image: Sheli McCoy/Instagram
Sheli McCoy visiting Ceres Primary School. Image: Sheli McCoy/Instagram

Dundee Gladiators star Sheli McCoy has made an emotional return to her Fife primary school.

Sheli, who plays Sabre in the rebooted BBC series, visited Ceres Primary School last week.

She spoke to pupils about “being whoever you want to be when you grow up”.

In a post on Instagram, the SweatBox Dundee gym owner wrote: “A moment in life.

“I went back to my old primary school last week and met the entire school (it’s only little) in our assembly hall to talk to them about being whoever you want to be when you grow up.

Gladiators star Sheli McCoy ‘overwhelmed’ after returning to Fife primary school

“I was overwhelmed with how it felt to be back in those little classrooms and the playground I’ve grown up in.

“I’m so grateful to be given these moments as opportunities from the position I’ve been given and I’ll never take for granted the privilege of meeting your children and your grandchildren, and being part of their inspirations for future health, fitness and strength.

“Thank you everyone at Ceres Primary, it honestly meant more to me than you know.”

Ceres Primary School. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The BBC confirmed earlier this year that Sheli will return for the second series of Gladiators.

She was forced to go into recovery after tearing her hamstring during filming of the first series.

In March, Sheli told The Courier that there are still “one or two things” which are a “stretch too far” due to the injury.

Sheli recently joined Love Island contestants and other influencers for a VIP party at Hollywood Bowl in Dundee.

More from Dundee

Ryan Scott, also known as Coral Scott.
Dundee predator back behind bars for court order breach
Broughty Ferry gala fete. Image: Ethan Williams
Pictures as crowds flock to start of Broughty Ferry gala week
Debbie Gallacher outside her Broughty Ferry shop.
Broughty Ferry zero waste shop for sale after five years
Police entering WH Smith at the Murraygate. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Break-in at WH Smith in Dundee city centre
A 3D image of the plans next to the former school.
Bid to build nearly 40 new homes on former Dundee primary school site
2
Niki Frasier outside her new Strathmartine Road shop
New Dundee hardware and homeware shop to 'bring something cheaper to community'
Residents Jim Clarke and George Drummond next to a damaged car in Lochee.
Vandalised car abandoned for months 'typifies mindset towards Lochee' say locals
22
New images showing plans for student accommodation at former Willison House/Robertson's furniture site in Dundee.
New images show student flats planned for fire-hit former Dundee furniture store site
5
The roadworks are getting under way at the Swallow Roundabout. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Swallow Roundabout roadworks: All you need to know as major Dundee project gets under…
16
Road closures approaching Kings Cross Roundabout from Clepington Road and the Kingsway. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Dundee drivers hit out at roadworks 'carnage' and confusion after long delays on Kingsway
3

Conversation