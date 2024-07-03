Danish furniture and homeware brand set to open Dundee Overgate store

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Danish furniture and homeware brand set to open Dundee Overgate store

Søstrene Grene will open in the former Superdry unit on August 16. 

By Ellidh Aitken
Søstrene Grene is opening a store in Dundee's Overgate. Image: Andrew Robson/Graham Fleming/DC Thomson
Søstrene Grene is opening a store in Dundee's Overgate. Image: Andrew Robson/Graham Fleming/DC Thomson

A Danish furniture and homeware brand is set to open a store in the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee.

Søstrene Grene will open in the former Superdry unit on August 16.

The family-owned chain sells a range of home interiors, furniture, kitchen items, party supplies and stationery.

The brand’s stores are “designed to inspire body and soul” with classical music, creative product displays and aisles of hygge – a Danish concept of contentment and wellbeing.

Danish homeware brand Søstrene Grene to open Dundee Overgate store

A post on the Søstrene Grene Facebook said: “Søstrene Grene opens first store in Dundee on August 16.

“Anna and Clara are delighted to announce the opening of a new store in Overgate Shopping Centre.

“The sisters are very much looking forward to the opening day, where they will invite you in for a whole new store experience in the wonderful world of Anna and Clara.”

There will also be a grand opening event held at the new store.

Søstrene Grene was founded in 1973 and has more than 240 stores across 15 countries.

Søstrene Grene in Aberdeen. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson
Søstrene Grene stores are “designed to inspire body and soul”. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson

The retailer opened its first north-east of Scotland outlet in Aberdeen in May.

Superdry closed its Overgate store in April following a period of instability for the company.

It comes after Bee Inspired, which was started by Tayside footballers Steven Robb and Mark Corcoran, opened a store in the Overgate in April.

And a new eco shop offering products made from reusable materials also opened in the centre in May.

The Courier’s data team has been tracking empty and occupied units in Dundee’s shopping centres.

