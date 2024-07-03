Danish furniture and homeware brand set to open Dundee Overgate store

A Danish furniture and homeware brand is set to open a store in the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee.

Søstrene Grene will open in the former Superdry unit on August 16.

The family-owned chain sells a range of home interiors, furniture, kitchen items, party supplies and stationery.

The brand’s stores are “designed to inspire body and soul” with classical music, creative product displays and aisles of hygge – a Danish concept of contentment and wellbeing.

A post on the Søstrene Grene Facebook said: “Søstrene Grene opens first store in Dundee on August 16.

“Anna and Clara are delighted to announce the opening of a new store in Overgate Shopping Centre.

“The sisters are very much looking forward to the opening day, where they will invite you in for a whole new store experience in the wonderful world of Anna and Clara.”

There will also be a grand opening event held at the new store.

Søstrene Grene was founded in 1973 and has more than 240 stores across 15 countries.

The retailer opened its first north-east of Scotland outlet in Aberdeen in May.

Superdry closed its Overgate store in April following a period of instability for the company.

It comes after Bee Inspired, which was started by Tayside footballers Steven Robb and Mark Corcoran, opened a store in the Overgate in April.

And a new eco shop offering products made from reusable materials also opened in the centre in May.

The Courier’s data team has been tracking empty and occupied units in Dundee’s shopping centres.