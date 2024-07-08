Wagamama Dundee opening date revealed

The opening date for the new Dundee Wagamama restaurant has been revealed.

The Asian-inspired chain is opening in the former Mozza unit on Whitehall Street.

The firm previously told how it had “always wanted to open in Dundee” as it lodged plans for the new restaurant with the council.

Now it has been revealed it will open to customers on Monday August 19.

The restaurant will open 11am to 10pm Sunday to Thursday and 11am to 11pm Friday and Saturday.

Spread across two floors, there will be 84 seats on the ground and a further 44 on a mezzanine.

Wagamama ‘so excited about opening in Dundee’

The Dundee restaurant will be the 10th Wagamama outlet in Scotland.

Milly Pearson, regional marketing manager at Wagamama, said: “We are so excited to open the doors to our brand new restaurant in Scotland.

“Our benches will soon be welcoming the local community and visitors of Dundee, and we can’t wait to serve up some of our newest dishes and fresh favourites.

“Our fantastic new team have been working hard to ensure we’ll bring our much-loved Wagamama experience to our guests and they’re so excited to land in their beautiful new restaurant once work is complete.”

Wagamama is run by The Restaurant Group, who also owns Bar Burrito and Chiquito’s.

