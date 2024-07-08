Wagamama Dundee opening date revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Wagamama Dundee opening date revealed

The opening hours for the outlet on Whitehall Street have also been confirmed.

By Chloe Burrell
How Wagamama may look on Whitehall Street.
How the new Dundee Wagamama restaurant is set to look. Image: Bradley Architecture

The opening date for the new Dundee Wagamama restaurant has been revealed.

The Asian-inspired chain is opening in the former Mozza unit on Whitehall Street.

The firm previously told how it had “always wanted to open in Dundee” as it lodged plans for the new restaurant with the council.

Now it has been revealed it will open to customers on Monday August 19.

The restaurant will open 11am to 10pm Sunday to Thursday and 11am to 11pm Friday and Saturday.

Spread across two floors, there will be 84 seats on the ground and a further 44 on a mezzanine.

Wagamama ‘so excited about opening in Dundee’

The Dundee restaurant will be the 10th Wagamama outlet in Scotland.

Milly Pearson, regional marketing manager at Wagamama, said: “We are so excited to open the doors to our brand new restaurant in Scotland.

“Our benches will soon be welcoming the local community and visitors of Dundee, and we can’t wait to serve up some of our newest dishes and fresh favourites.

“Our fantastic new team have been working hard to ensure we’ll bring our much-loved Wagamama experience to our guests and they’re so excited to land in their beautiful new restaurant once work is complete.”

Wagamama katsu curry.
Wagamama is famed for its katsu curry. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Wagamama is run by The Restaurant Group, who also owns Bar Burrito and Chiquito’s.

It comes as Heavenly Desserts is set to open a restaurant on Reform Street in Dundee this weekend.

Meanwhile, plans have emerged for a new fish and chip restaurant at Dundee Waterfront.

Elsewhere, The Courier has taken a first look at new Montrose restaurant Salty’s – which features a real helicopter as a play area.

Conversation