Dundee could be as warm as northern Spain in 60 years say experts

Perth, Fife and Stirling could also experience conditions similar to the continent if emissions stay high.

By Andrew Robson
Dundee could expect warmer summers. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee could expect warmer summers. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Dundee could be as warm as northern Spain in 60 years due to climate change, experts have predicted.

Researchers at the University of Maryland Centre for Environmental Science in the United States have created an app that predicts how global warming will change climates across the world by 2080.

The app links thousands of cities with the location that best represents how the climate will look there in 60 years’ time.

The experts say that if high emissions continue, Dundee can expect to have a 2080 climate similar to the 2024 climate in Basque Country in northern Spain – home to cities like Bilbao and San Sebastian.

Dundee has been paired with Bilbao.
The app links Dundee's future climate with the Basque Country's current climate. Image: Future Urban Climates

This would mean summers that are 3.9°C hotter and 4.4% drier, while winters would be about 2.6°C warmer and nearly 9% more wetter.

The app shows how Perth could expect a similar climate to current conditions in Castlenau-Magnoac in southern France – with a 3.9°C rise in summer temperatures but 13.8% more rain in winter.

And it reveals the likes of Fife and Stirling would also have similar conditions in 2080 to those in the Basque Country today.

Bilbao in the Basque Country.
Bilbao in the Basque Country. Image: Shutterstock

However, the app also shows what the climate is likely to be if targets for lower emissions – similar to those set out in the Paris Agreement – are met.

In that scenario, Dundee would have a 2080 climate similar to Daresbury in northern England – with a 1.1°C rise in summer temperatures.

The scenario would be similar elsewhere in Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

New future climate app ‘helps people better understand why scientists are so concerned’

Matthew Fitzpatrick, professor and associate director for research, said: “In 50 years, the northern hemisphere cities to the north are going to become much more like cities to the south.

“Everything is moving towards the equator in terms of the climate that’s coming for you.

“I hope that it continues to inform the conversation about climate change.

“I hope it helps people better understand the magnitude of the impacts and why scientists are so concerned.”

