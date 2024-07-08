EXCLUSIVE: Human remains found during Dundee Bell Street car park works

Human remains have been exhumed from Dundee’s Bell Street car park.

Work started earlier this year to transform the car park after it closed on March 18.

The Courier understands several bodies were removed from the former Constitution Road Burial Ground site in recent weeks.

The ageing car park is in the process of being transformed into a green travel hub.

A source said the remains were “carefully” removed before being placed into storage.

He said: “It happened a few weeks back.

“Once the discovery was made they were extremely careful in trying to ensure nothing was damaged.

“There were a number of bodies recovered and placed into storage.”

Dundee’s Bell Street car park built on former burial ground

The Constitution Road Burial Ground was known more commonly as the New Howff after it opened in the 1830s.

It was an extension of the nearby Howff.

It is estimated there are as many as 30,000 entries for the New Howff in the burial registers kept by Dundee City Council.

During 1956 the grounds were still being maintained.

Works to demolish part of the New Howff began in the 1960s to make way for the proposed inner ring road and parking facilities.

It wasn’t until 1971 that the Bell Street multi-storey car park was approved.

At least 10,000 bodies were exhumed and moved to the Eastern Cemetery to make way for the creation of the new car park.

The multi-storey car park was officially opened by Lord Provost Tom Moore on Friday, August 23 1974.

Dundee City Council confirmed any remains recovered during the current works would be reinterred at another cemetery.

A spokesman said: “The council and contractors are aware that the site is a former graveyard and have made the appropriate arrangements should any human remains become uncovered during the project.

“Any remains would be stored appropriately and reinterred at an agreed location at another cemetery in due course.”