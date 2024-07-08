EXCLUSIVE: Human remains found during Dundee Bell Street car park works

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Human remains found during Dundee Bell Street car park works

The ground was previously the site of the New Howff.

By James Simpson
Bell Street car park in Dundee
Human remains were discovered during the works. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Human remains have been exhumed from Dundee’s Bell Street car park.

Work started earlier this year to transform the car park after it closed on March 18.

The Courier understands several bodies were removed from the former Constitution Road Burial Ground site in recent weeks.

The ageing car park is in the process of being transformed into a green travel hub.

The Bell Street is under regeneration works. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Works are expected to take 20 months to complete at the site. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

A source said the remains were “carefully” removed before being placed into storage.

He said: “It happened a few weeks back.

“Once the discovery was made they were extremely careful in trying to ensure nothing was damaged.

“There were a number of bodies recovered and placed into storage.”

Dundee’s Bell Street car park built on former burial ground

The Constitution Road Burial Ground was known more commonly as the New Howff after it opened in the 1830s.

It was an extension of the nearby Howff.

It is estimated there are as many as 30,000 entries for the New Howff in the burial registers kept by Dundee City Council.

During 1956 the grounds were still being maintained.

Works to demolish part of the New Howff began in the 1960s to make way for the proposed inner ring road and parking facilities.

Diggers get to work at the New Howff in 1963.
Diggers at work at the New Howff in 1963. Image: DC Thomson

It wasn’t until 1971 that the Bell Street multi-storey car park was approved.

At least 10,000 bodies were exhumed and moved to the Eastern Cemetery to make way for the creation of the new car park.

The multi-storey car park was officially opened by Lord Provost Tom Moore on Friday, August 23 1974.

Dundee City Council confirmed any remains recovered during the current works would be reinterred at another cemetery.

A spokesman said: “The council and contractors are aware that the site is a former graveyard and have made the appropriate arrangements should any human remains become uncovered during the project.

“Any remains would be stored appropriately and reinterred at an agreed location at another cemetery in due course.”

