Police guard Dundee home as part of attempted murder probe

Police are guarding a home in Dundee as part of an investigation into an attempted murder.

An officer has been standing at the entrance to a house in Kirkton in connection with an attack on Strathmartine Road.

A section of the busy road was sealed off for more than 15 hours on Tuesday after a 38-year-old man suffered serious injuries.

There has been a police presence at the Kirkton property since Tuesday morning as part of the probe.

Several CID officers were spotted at the house around lunchtime on Tuesday and an officer has been standing guard outside the home since.

One man, who did not wish to be named, said there were “loads of police” at the Kirkton house when he passed at around 2pm on Tuesday.

He said: “I was driving along Helmsdale Place when I saw three police vans.

“There seemed to be loads of police standing and a crowd was gathering outside.

“It looked like they were in the process of raiding the address.”

One woman, who lived locally, said she became aware of the police activity at around lunchtime.

She said: “I drove past the house and there were five or six men in suits and ties with blue lanyards outside.

“At first I wondered if they were from the council or politicians but after hearing about police being there, I assumed they were from CID.

“An hour or two earlier, I had heard three or four police vehicles blue-lighting it in that direction.”

Locals say there has also been police activity at the back of the house.

Police are continuing to investigate the attack, with a man being treated in Ninewells Hospital for serious injuries.