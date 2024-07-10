Police guard Dundee home as part of attempted murder probe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police guard Dundee home as part of attempted murder probe

Locals say there has been a significant police presence at a property in Kirkton.

By James Simpson
Police are guarding a home in Kirkton as part of the investigation into an attempted murder on Strathmartine Road, Dundee. Images: Steve MacDougall/Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Police are guarding a home in Dundee as part of an investigation into an attempted murder.

An officer has been standing at the entrance to a house in Kirkton in connection with an attack on Strathmartine Road.

A section of the busy road was sealed off for more than 15 hours on Tuesday after a 38-year-old man suffered serious injuries.

There has been a police presence at the Kirkton property since Tuesday morning as part of the probe.

Several CID officers were spotted at the house around lunchtime on Tuesday and an officer has been standing guard outside the home since.

One man, who did not wish to be named, said there were “loads of police” at the Kirkton house when he passed at around 2pm on Tuesday.

He said: “I was driving along Helmsdale Place when I saw three police vans.

Forensics officers on Strathmartine Road on Tuesday. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“There seemed to be loads of police standing and a crowd was gathering outside.

“It looked like they were in the process of raiding the address.”

One woman, who lived locally, said she became aware of the police activity at around lunchtime.

She said: “I drove past the house and there were five or six men in suits and ties with blue lanyards outside.

The police cordon on Tuesday. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“At first I wondered if they were from the council or politicians but after hearing about police being there, I assumed they were from CID.

“An hour or two earlier, I had heard three or four police vehicles blue-lighting it in that direction.”

Locals say there has also been police activity at the back of the house.

Police are continuing to investigate the attack, with a man being treated in Ninewells Hospital for serious injuries.

