All you need to know as new £5 million M&S Dundee set to open

Customers are eagerly awaiting the opening of the new £5 million M&S Dundee store.

The outlet at Gallagher Retail Park replaces the Murraygate branch and the foodhall nearby.

The retailer has transformed the former DW Sports & Fitness and Mothercare units into the huge new shop.

We have all you need to know about the new M&S Dundee.

When does new M&S Dundee open?

The new store opening at Gallagher Retail Park opens on Tuesday July 16 at 9am.

What are the new M&S Dundee opening hours?

The opening hours are:

Monday to Saturday: 8am to 8pm

8am to 8pm Sunday: 9am to 7pm

What will the new M&S Dundee be selling?

The 48,000 sq ft store will stock a full clothing line catering for men, women and children.

Additionally, it will have a bureaux de change, a foodhall and a cafe.

The foodhall features an in-store bakery, a dedicated flower shop and a wine shop

What will it look like inside?

Although shoppers have yet to see inside the new M&S Dundee, the store will look similar to a recently opened outlet in Sunderland.

It will boast a “fresh market-style” foodhall and a new spacious clothing and beauty department.

The clothing section will feature areas for Per Una and activewear brand Goodmove.

What will be on offer at the M&S Dundee cafe?

The cafe will sell everything shoppers have come to expect at M&S.

Additionally, there will be a range of new items on the menu.

Summer specials include a feta and fruity couscous salad, and cold drinks such as watermelon lemonade.

The Courier previously revealed the full M&S Dundee cafe menu ahead of the opening.

What parking is available at the new M&S Dundee?

Shoppers can use a large car park outside the store.

The car park is free to use for the first two hours, though drivers must still display a ticket from the machine.

Costs apply for stays longer than two hours.

When do the existing shops shut?

The Murraygate branch closed on July 6 as shoppers bid the longstanding store a fond farewell.

The standalone foodhall at the Gallagher Retail Park will close its doors for the final time on Monday July 15.

What will happen to the old stores?

It has yet to be confirmed what will happen to the old M&S stores.

However, it has been confirmed staff from those M&S shops will be moved to the new location.

Who will manage the new store?

Mary Power will move across from the Murragate store to become the manager at the new site.

Ahead of opening, she said: “We can’t wait for customers to see all the amazing new features and products for the first time.

“M&S has a long history in Dundee and it’s fantastic to be launching Scotland’s first full-line renewal in this great city.

“We’ve got some lovely surprises lined up for opening day, so we would encourage customers to come down and join in with our celebrations as we cut the ribbon on Tuesday.”

The Gallagher Retail Park site will be the first Scottish full-line store and comes as the company invests £30m in its shops north of the border.

It comes as M&S has lodged an appeal with the Scottish Government after the council rejected proposals for a 26ft sign outside the new unit.

What else can you find at Gallagher Retail Park?

Several other major retailers already have outlets at Gallagher Retail Park.

Next, TK Maxx, Cancer Research UK and Matalan have large shops at the site.

The park is also next door to the Olympia leisure centre.