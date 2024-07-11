All you need to know as new £5 million M&S Dundee set to open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

All you need to know as new £5 million M&S Dundee set to open

Full details including the opening date and hours, what will be for sale, parking and more.

By Andrew Robson
New Marks and Spencer store in Dundee at the Gallagher Retail park.
The new M&S Dundee. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

Customers are eagerly awaiting the opening of the new £5 million M&S Dundee store.

The outlet at Gallagher Retail Park replaces the Murraygate branch and the foodhall nearby.

The retailer has transformed the former DW Sports & Fitness and Mothercare units into the huge new shop.

We have all you need to know about the new M&S Dundee.

When does new M&S Dundee open?

The new store opening at Gallagher Retail Park opens on Tuesday July 16 at 9am.

The new Dundee store.
The shop opens on July 16. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson<span style="color: #444444;font-family: Arial, sans-serif;font-size: 16px">.</span>

What are the new M&S Dundee opening hours?

The opening hours are:

  • Monday to Saturday: 8am to 8pm
  • Sunday: 9am to 7pm

What will the new M&S Dundee be selling?

The 48,000 sq ft store will stock a full clothing line catering for men, women and children.

Additionally, it will have a bureaux de change, a foodhall and a cafe.

The foodhall features an in-store bakery, a dedicated flower shop and a wine shop

What will it look like inside?

Although shoppers have yet to see inside the new M&S Dundee, the store will look similar to a recently opened outlet in Sunderland.

It will boast a “fresh market-style” foodhall and a new spacious clothing and beauty department.

The clothing section will feature areas for Per Una and activewear brand Goodmove.

What the new store will look like
How the foodhall at the new M&S Dundee will look. Image: M&S
The new outlet will have an in-store bakery.
The new outlet will have an in-store bakery. Image: M&S
The beauty department inside Gallagher Retail Park M&S
The beauty department will look similar to this. Image: M&S
There will be dedicated sections for M&S favourites.
There will be dedicated sections for M&S favourites. Image: M&S

What will be on offer at the M&S Dundee cafe?

The cafe will sell everything shoppers have come to expect at M&S.

Additionally, there will be a range of new items on the menu.

Summer specials include a feta and fruity couscous salad, and cold drinks such as watermelon lemonade.

The Courier previously revealed the full M&S Dundee cafe menu ahead of the opening.

Banana bread.
Banana bread on sale in the M&S cafe. Image: M&S

What parking is available at the new M&S Dundee?

Shoppers can use a large car park outside the store.

The car park is free to use for the first two hours, though drivers must still display a ticket from the machine.

Costs apply for stays longer than two hours.

When do the existing shops shut?

The Murraygate branch closed on July 6 as shoppers bid the longstanding store a fond farewell.

The standalone foodhall at the Gallagher Retail Park will close its doors for the final time on Monday July 15.

What will happen to the old stores?

It has yet to be confirmed what will happen to the old M&S stores.

However, it has been confirmed staff from those M&S shops will be moved to the new location.

The closed Murraygate store from Seagate.
The Seagate entrance to the closed Murraygate store. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
The existing food hall at the Gallagher Retail Park.
The existing M&S Foodhall at Gallagher Retail Park. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

Who will manage the new store?

Mary Power will move across from the Murragate store to become the manager at the new site.

Ahead of opening, she said: “We can’t wait for customers to see all the amazing new features and products for the first time.

“M&S has a long history in Dundee and it’s fantastic to be launching Scotland’s first full-line renewal in this great city.

“We’ve got some lovely surprises lined up for opening day, so we would encourage customers to come down and join in with our celebrations as we cut the ribbon on Tuesday.”

Mary Power.
Mary Power. Image: M&S

The Gallagher Retail Park site will be the first Scottish full-line store and comes as the company invests £30m in its shops north of the border.

It comes as M&S has lodged an appeal with the Scottish Government after the council rejected proposals for a 26ft sign outside the new unit.

What else can you find at Gallagher Retail Park?

Several other major retailers already have outlets at Gallagher Retail Park.

Next, TK Maxx, Cancer Research UK and Matalan have large shops at the site.

The park is also next door to the Olympia leisure centre.

More from Dundee

Robbie McIntosh.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee killer Robbie McIntosh to get second parole hearing
Phil Daniels to appear at Dundee film event
Quadrophenia star Phil Daniels to celebrate film's 45th anniversary in Dundee
Oshibori is set to open a new bar, Shochu
Japanese restaurant to celebrate 10 years in Dundee with new bar
Tomasz Lukjanow appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee thug caught with stolen police vest jailed for choking partner
CR0042866, Cheryl Peebles, Dundee, Launch of Baldragon Academy School of Sport. Picture shows; action shots from the swimming pool. Friday 12th May, 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Calls for 'comprehensive review' into Leisure and Culture Dundee as pools shut over summer
2
Kerri Hutcheson went on trial at the High Court in Dundee, accused of murdering her partner Graeme Hutcheson. Image: DC Thomson
8 key moments in Kerri Hutcheson's acquittal at Dundee murder trial
Police on Dunholm Road in Dundee.
Police descend on Dundee street over 'disturbance involving knife'
Forensics officers on Strathmartine Road in Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Police charge man, 24, over Dundee 'attempted murder'
Kerri Hutcheson went on trial at the High Court in Dundee, accused of murdering her partner Graeme Hutcheson
Ex-carer Kerri Hutcheson is cleared of murdering partner in Dundee
Dundee puppy injured in hit and run
Dundee puppy undergoes emergency surgery after 'hit-and-run'

Conversation