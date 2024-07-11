EXCLUSIVE: Dundee killer Robbie McIntosh to get second parole hearing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

EXCLUSIVE: Dundee killer Robbie McIntosh to get second parole hearing

Linda McDonald, who McIntosh tried to kill in 2017, believes the 'draconian' parole system needs to change to put victims first.

Robbie McIntosh.
Robbie McIntosh appearing for sentencing following his attack on Linda McDonald.
By Lindsey Hamilton

Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh is to be given a second chance at parole next month – seven years after leaving grandmother Linda McDonald for dead.

The Courier can reveal McIntosh will be go before The Parole Board for Scotland again on August 9 – two days after the anniversary of his attack on Linda.

The killer was jailed in October 2017 after admitting the attempted murder of Linda in Templeton Woods in August that year.

He was sentenced to a lifelong restriction order with a minimum of five years before he could be considered for release on licence.

Linda: ‘I want to be heard’

It comes almost exactly two years since McIntosh was previously granted a parole hearing.

On that occasion McIntosh’s legal representative did not make an application for release at the hearing, meaning he remained in prison for at least another two years.

McIntosh was on home leave from prison, while serving a life sentence for the 2001 murder of Anne Nicoll, when he bludgeoned Linda with a dumbbell, leaving her fighting for her life.

Speaking exclusively to The Courier Linda said: “This continues for me.

Linda McDonald.
Linda McDonald wants to attend the parole hearing. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

“I have been notified of the date of the second parole hearing.

“I have applied to attend but I have not been told if I can.

“I want to be there to have my voice heard.”

Linda attended the last parole hearing but was asked to sign a confidentiality clause agreeing she would not speak about the proceedings.

Linda said: “This means this whole dreadful situation is continuing for me – it will never go away.

‘Draconian’ parole system needs to change

“For victims like me, the draconian parole system means we are not given equal consideration to the criminal.

“Yet again I have to relive everything while we wait to see what happens this time.

“The system is completely geared to the criminal and that needs to change with the lives of victims being taken more fully into account.”

Linda said that despite her attendance at McIntosh’s last parole being draining and emotional for her, she believes that she wants to be there yet again.

Linda McDonald with her beloved dog Betsy who was with her on the day of Robbie McIntosh's attack.
Linda McDonald with her beloved dog Betsy who was with her on the day of the attack. Image: Gareth Jennings/ DC Thomson

She said: “It’s ridiculous having a system where victims have the legal right to attend but then we have to go through the stress of waiting to decide on a final decision from the parole board if that is going to be allowed.

“I continue to believe that all the power is handed to the criminal and I will continue to fight for the voices of victims to be heard.

“I remain firmly of the belief that a sentence handed out by a judge in court is the sentence that should be served.”

Linda is backing The Courier’s campaign on parole reform, A Voice for Victims, saying she says she “cannot rest” knowing the killer will continue to apply for parole in the hope of being released.

Conversation