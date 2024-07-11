EXCLUSIVE: Dundee killer Robbie McIntosh to get second parole hearing

Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh is to be given a second chance at parole next month – seven years after leaving grandmother Linda McDonald for dead.

The Courier can reveal McIntosh will be go before The Parole Board for Scotland again on August 9 – two days after the anniversary of his attack on Linda.

The killer was jailed in October 2017 after admitting the attempted murder of Linda in Templeton Woods in August that year.

He was sentenced to a lifelong restriction order with a minimum of five years before he could be considered for release on licence.

Linda: ‘I want to be heard’

It comes almost exactly two years since McIntosh was previously granted a parole hearing.

On that occasion McIntosh’s legal representative did not make an application for release at the hearing, meaning he remained in prison for at least another two years.

McIntosh was on home leave from prison, while serving a life sentence for the 2001 murder of Anne Nicoll, when he bludgeoned Linda with a dumbbell, leaving her fighting for her life.

Speaking exclusively to The Courier Linda said: “This continues for me.

“I have been notified of the date of the second parole hearing.

“I have applied to attend but I have not been told if I can.

“I want to be there to have my voice heard.”

Linda attended the last parole hearing but was asked to sign a confidentiality clause agreeing she would not speak about the proceedings.

Linda said: “This means this whole dreadful situation is continuing for me – it will never go away.

‘Draconian’ parole system needs to change

“For victims like me, the draconian parole system means we are not given equal consideration to the criminal.

“Yet again I have to relive everything while we wait to see what happens this time.

“The system is completely geared to the criminal and that needs to change with the lives of victims being taken more fully into account.”

Linda said that despite her attendance at McIntosh’s last parole being draining and emotional for her, she believes that she wants to be there yet again.

She said: “It’s ridiculous having a system where victims have the legal right to attend but then we have to go through the stress of waiting to decide on a final decision from the parole board if that is going to be allowed.

“I continue to believe that all the power is handed to the criminal and I will continue to fight for the voices of victims to be heard.

“I remain firmly of the belief that a sentence handed out by a judge in court is the sentence that should be served.”

Linda is backing The Courier’s campaign on parole reform, A Voice for Victims, saying she says she “cannot rest” knowing the killer will continue to apply for parole in the hope of being released.