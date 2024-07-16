Man, 38, arrested after crash between car and motorbike in Dundee

A 38-year-old man was arrested and later released after a two-vehicle crash in Dundee.

Police were called to Honeygreen Road in the Linlathen area after an earlier crash involving a motorcycle and white Tesla in Kingsway on Monday night.

A male bike rider, 34, fled from the scene and was then traced.

The car driver was arrested and later released to be reported for road traffic offences.

Traffic police and a dog unit attended the incident before the two vehicles were uplifted.

One man, who did not wish to be named, told The Courier: “When I came past just after 8pm the bike was already being uplifted.

“The Tesla had a damaged back wheel.

“There was an unmarked police car sitting behind the damaged car at that point.

He added: “The two vehicles were positioned just at the bend near Cumnock Place.

“With parked cars being on one side of the road they were really struggling to get the damaged car uplifted.

“Some folk couldn’t get their cars out for ages.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6pm officers attended at Honeygreen Road in Dundee in relation to a crash that had happened earlier in Kingsway involving a car and a motorbike.

“The rider, a 34-year-old man, had made off. He was later traced and will be reported in connection with road traffic offences.

“The car driver, a 38-year-old man, was arrested and released to be reported for road traffic offences.”