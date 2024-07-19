Guildtown hotel closes its pub as tenants leave after less than five months

A Guildtown hotel has temporarily closed its pub due to the departure of its tenants after less than five months.

The Anglers Inn is now on the hunt to replace Martine and Kev Sinclair.

Pub owner Phil McKenna says they have moved on due to a “change in circumstances”.

He also confirmed that the hotel’s rooms will still be open but the restaurant and bar is temporarily closed until a new tenant is found.

Anglers Inn tenants leave after ‘change in circumstances’

Mr McKenna told The Courier: “Due to a change in circumstances, the previous tenants have moved on and we are looking for new tenants.

“We are closing the bar and restaurant temporarily until a new tenant is found.

“The rooms are still open and we are in discussion with new tenants at the moment.”

The Inn has been a popular watering hole in Perthshire for generations.

Living up to its name, its bar and bedrooms are a draw for anglers visiting the nearby River Tay and Isla.

Kev and Martine Sinclair took over the bar and restaurant in February, after quitting their careers for the role.

The Inn held a special place in their hearts after it held a number of fundraising events for cancer charities there while Martine was receiving treatment.

Speaking to The Courier in March, Kev said: “We want The Anglers to be a real hub for the community.”